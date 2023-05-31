"He was hot-headed, impatient": Lance Stroll's Monaco GP performance criticized by F1 pundit

F1 pundit David Croft criticized Lance Stroll's subpar performance in the Monaco GP, claiming the Canadian driver was too impatient and hot-headed.

Stroll failed to make it into Q3 in qualifying and made a number of improper moves during the main race.

The former Racing Point driver is nowhere compared to his older teammate Fernando Alonso, who has appeared on the podium in five out of six races so far. Stroll also has what is probably the second-fastest car on the grid right now, but is unable to put in the same level of performance as Alonso.

The Canadian started the 2023 Monaco GP in P14 after a horrendous qualifying session the day before. In the race, the 24-year-old made some questionable overtakes, damaging his car in the process before eventually retiring.

Speaking about Lance Stroll's performance in Monaco, Croft told the Sky F1 podcast:

"He found himself starting fourteenth, where after getting unlucky, he was the master of his own downfall in the race. He was hotheaded, impatient and was going for moves that weren't there. You have to be patient around Monaco and he cost himself and ended up retiring after too many scrapes."

Lance Stroll's Aston Martin seat is not in danger, claims F1 pundit

According to F1 analyst Peter Windsor, Lance Stroll's position at Aston Martin is unlikely to ever be in jeopardy due to the influence of his father, Lawrence Stroll, who ensures his son's continued presence in the team.

Despite having the advantage of driving the second-fastest car on the grid, the Canadian driver has delivered disappointing performances thus far. Stroll has been unable to match the impressive performances of his highly experienced teammate, Fernando Alonso, who has achieved five podium finishes out of the six races this season.

Ordinarily, lackluster performances like Stroll's would raise doubts about a driver's seat. However, Peter Windsor suggests that due to Lance Stroll's father's ownership of Aston Martin, it is highly likely that he will maintain his position for the foreseeable future.

Speaking about Lance Stroll, Windsor told his YouTube channel:

"I think that team is built for Lance and if Lance tomorrow decided that he didn't want to race Formula One anymore and wanted to go rallying or downhill skiing, I don't think Lawrence Stroll would continue to much longer to own that team."

It will be interesting to follow Stroll's career, especially in 2026, when Honda will begin supplying engines to the Silverstone-based team.

