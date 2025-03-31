“HE IS RIGHT”: Fans react as Fernando Alonso voices his opinions on old school F1

Fernando Alonso recently shared his thoughts on the future of Formula 1's engine regulations, thereby drawing attention from the F1 community. While admitting the nostalgic appeal of the V8 and V10 era, the Spaniard also acknowledged the efficiency of modern hybrid engines.

Ad

Formula 1 has undergone significant engine changes from the 1.5L Turbo power units in the 1960s to the naturally aspirated V10 engines in the early 2000s. Alonso won his second F1 title during the next transformation when V8 engines were introduced. F1 has only seen one major change since then, with the introduction of 1.6-liter V6 turbo hybrid power units in 2014.

Amidst talks about a potential change in 2028 to louder V10 engines using sustainable fuels, Fernando Alonso has voiced his concerns. The two-time champion remains an advocate of the current Hybrid engines and talked about their efficiency:

Ad

Trending

"I love the V10 era and the V8 and the sound of those cars that we all miss. But we are in a different world now. Technology has evolved, and we now have incredibly efficient engines that use about one-third of the fuel we used to. We can’t just go against our time and our hybrid era," he said. (via Autosport)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alonso reminded the F1 community that the modern units are much more efficient than those used in the past. Alonso has been racing in F1 since the turn of the century and having competed in three different engine eras, his comments hold a lot of weight.

Fernando Alonso's comments have sparked strong reactions from the fans, as many agree with his perspective and see the change benefitting certain teams. One fan replied:

Ad

"HE IS RIGHT."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan agreed with Alonso, saying F1 would lose its core identity if they revert back to their old engines:

"He’s 100% right. If F1 isn’t moving forward, developing the latest and best technology that could possible be in a race car, than it’s no longer F1. It’d just another control series, and it will lose its edge."

Ad

"Let me translate... Of course, I would prefer V10s, but it looks like the next Mercedes engine is going to be beast, and I would prefer not to give up an advantage like that," one fan said.

Some fans pointed in another direction for F1 to remain efficient while becoming sustainable:

"Yes, but this hybrid era has passed its prime. For road cars, new sustainable fuel would be great. This new era is practically of no use in road cars. Going fully electric is the way to go,” commented one fan.

Ad

“But it’s not about going back to 2005, is it? It’s about V10s with sustainable fuels. Though I think it’s a fair point that it’s too late to be ditching the 2026 engines, which manufacturers have invested a lot of money into,” wrote another.

Fernando Alonso's comments have reignited a debate online, and it remains to be seen what the FIA decides in the future.

Ad

Fernando Alonso compares the return to V10s as driving without the halo

(L-R) Flavio Briatore, Alpine Advisor, Stefano Domenicali, F1 Group CEO, Fernando Alonso and Andrea Stella, McLaren Principal before Chinese Grand Prix, Source: Getty

While fans remain divided, Fernando Alonso sees no reason for the V10 engines to come back, other than their nostalgic appeal. He stated that bringing back an older version of the engines (V10) would be similar to removing the halo:

Ad

“It’s like saying we could run without the Halo and make the cars more dangerous and [create] more adrenaline for the fans. It doesn’t make sense. We move on from certain things, and what we have now is a very good Formula 1 and a very good moment for the sport. So, it’s difficult to invent something; we could go into the unknown. It’s difficult to know."

Ad

Despite the exaggeration, Fernando Alonso's point is relevant as the FIA has been inconsistent in their decisions regarding engines. F1 is expected to use the modified version of the current hybrid engines next year, with 100% sustainable fuels and 50% electric power. This unit of engines was supposed to be in use until 2030.

But FIA's single seater director, Nikolas Tombazis, has raised doubts about it. He believes that a potential change in 2028 could see the engines become simpler and more sustainable. FIA remains in contact with the F1 teams and has yet to confirm any changes, as fans remain divided on the topic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback