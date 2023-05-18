'He just stood out': Lewis Hamilton's first impression on F1 pundit

F1 pundit and prominent journalist Peter Windsor recalled his first impression of Lewis Hamilton. The Briton saw the young driver during his first test in his GP2 days and was immediately impressed by Hamilton's raw speed in Valencia.

The now-seven-time world champion is known for his raw speed and precise driving, but as per Windsor, those qualities existed in him right from his GP2 days. The British journalist recalled seeing the Mercedes driver at a GP2 test in Valencia and was thoroughly impressed by how Lewis Hamilton was able to maneuver his car through Turn 1, which is a fast corner.

As per Windsor, the British driver took the corner better than anyone else on the track at the time and hence stood out. Speaking about it on his YouTube channel, Windsor said:

"The first time I saw him was at a GP2 test at Valencia - at the start of his GP2 career. And I remember sitting in the grandstands and watching him into Turn 1 at Valencia - which is a pretty quick corner - and he was just wonderful in there. Early turn-ins, soft, compliant. Compared to everybody else, he just stood out a mile."

Mercedes boss claims he is embarrassed to talk to Lewis Hamilton about his contract

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff openly expressed his unease when it comes to discussing Lewis Hamilton's contract and engaging in financial negotiations with the highly respected seven-time world champion.

The extension of Hamilton's contract has become a significant subject of discussion among the racing community, as the 38-year-old has not yet reached a final agreement with Mercedes.

In a statement given to Motorsport-Total.com, Wolff honestly conveyed the discomfort he faces while navigating the contractual discussions with Hamilton. He highlighted their friendship as a significant factor influencing his emotions.

Wolff said:

"It's super embarrassing. Every three years, we know that we have this moment. And it's like negotiating the financial terms with your best friend, with a close friend. How do you go about it? Normally, you don't have a situation like that. I want the best for him, but in this role, I need the best for the team. It may be the only time in our 10 or 11 years that we're together and our goals diverge."

With the 2023 Emilia Romagna GP having been canceled, fans are looking forward to the Monaco GP to see the upgrades on Lewis Hamilton's car.

