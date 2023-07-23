“He knows what he’s doing”: Lewis Hamilton’s poor race start blamed on the Nico Rosberg curse by F1 fans

F1 fans pointed the finger at the Nico Rosberg curse for Lewis Hamilton's poor race start at the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP. Hamilton started the race in pole position but lost out to Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri heading into turn 1.

Fans have rather hilariously noticed that every time 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg supports or posts a picture about a driver, that driver fails to perform. Rosberg posted a picture of Max Verstappen on Saturday, leading to the Dutchman missing on pole position by a margin of 0.003 seconds to Hamilton.

Rosberg posted an image of Hamilton waiting in his garage on Sunday, shortly before the seven-time world champion suffered a poor start to the race.

Fans attributed the Briton's lack of success in Hungary to Rosberg's curse, although it is unlikely that the former driver possesses the ability to affect drivers' performances with social media posts.

One fan wrote on Twitter that Nico Rosberg knew exactly what he was doing when he posted the picture about Lewis Hamilton, perhaps pointing to their fierce Mercedes rivalry. They wrote:

"he knows what he’s doing"

Another fan blatantly stated what everyone else was thinking - that Lewis Hamilton's race would be ruined now that Rosberg had posted about him. They wrote:

"RIP Hamiltons Race"

Another fan reported on the events that transpired during the race, with Lando Norris and Max Verstappen making their way past Lewis Hamilton. They wrote:

"Damn, it worked. Max and the McLarens blew past him and he seems to be having engine cooling issues."

One fan doubled down on the general opinion that Rosberg's curse did in fact affect Hamilton's start. They wrote:

"This explains that start"

Another fan wished that Rosberg had waited till after the race before posting about Lewis Hamilton. They wrote:

"Couldn’t he have waited until AFTER the race!?"

Hollywood star Brad Pitt on Lewis Hamilton's influence on the upcoming Apex F1 movie

Hollywood star Brad Pitt recently spoke about Lewis Hamilton's influence on the upcoming Apex F1 movie, claiming the Briton is helping maintain a sense of realism and honesty in the film.

The film is being produced by Apple and will be streamed on its platform. It stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a washed-up racer who comes out of retirement to prove himself. Parts of the movie were filmed at the races in Silverstone and Hungary, with Pitt's fictional car appearing on the formation lap at the former.

In a conversation with F1 commentator Martin Brundle, Brad Pitt mentioned Hamilton's involvement in the upcoming movie, saying:

"Lewis, who's also our producer, is really, really intent that we that we respect the sport, that we really show it for what it is."

It will be interesting to follow the development of the upcoming film which will be filmed partially on the grid.