"He knows more than you think": Christian Horner divulges Max Verstappen does keep an eye on the records he breaks

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has stated that Max Verstappen does have one eye on the records that he is breaking, despite the Dutchman showing that he does not care too much about them.

Verstappen has been obliterating the field in the 2023 F1 season by winning almost every single race by a large margin. In doing so, he has also broken several records, making him one of the best the sport has ever seen.

According to PlanetF1, Horner recently said that, although Verstappen shows his disinterest in records and statistics, he does know about them and notices them occasionally. However, Horner was quick to add that it is not the records that drive Verstappen forward, but the inner fire that fuels the star driver's desire to perform at his best.

“I think Max even takes that to another level. He’s not obsessive in chasing records or statistics – although he knows more than you think – but he has an inner desire, an inner belief, an inner hunger that drives him. If you look across some of the greats across many sports, you see that as a common trait,” Horner said.

Expand Tweet

Recently, Verstappen broke his own record for most wins in a single season. In 2022, he won 15 races and set a new record, leaving Michael Schumacher's 13 race wins behind.

Now in 2023, the Dutch driver has extended his own record to 16 with a win in the Mexican GP. With three races to go in the season, the record could very well be extended to 19.

Surprising change Max Verstappen would like to bring to F1

When asked by Sportskeeda what he would like to change in Formula 1 if he became in charge of the sport, Max Verstappen gave a surprising answer.

Despite enjoying the glory of dominating the sport and easily winning races, he would want more teams and drivers to be fighting for the win and generally be closer to one another in terms of pace.

“Like, it's just bringing the teams closer together. Because naturally, you're fighting more. For me, that's really the main thing. Of course, you know, in terms of following and, you know, just general overtaking and all those things that you can improve on the car. But I think if you have multiple teams fighting for the win, it makes it interesting by itself,” Verstappen elaborated.

Expand Tweet

As of now, Red Bull, and particularly Max Verstappen, is untouchable by any team. Several top teams like Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari will try their best to overthrow the reigning world champion in 2024.