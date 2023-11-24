"He hasn't been Lewis's manager for over a decade": Fans react to Red Bull claiming Lewis Hamilton's father reached out to the team

Rumours involving a potential move for Lewis Hamilton to Red Bull have been circulating on the internet.

Recently, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner claimed that Hamilton's managing team reached out to the team earlier in 2023 to inquire whether they have any interest in the seven-time world champion. The Mercedes driver has denied any connection with Horner or Red Bull and claimed that neither he nor anyone from his camp has been in contact with the Austrian outfit.

According to BBC Sport, a Red Bull spokesperson reportedly confirmed that Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton, approached Christian Horner.

Expand Tweet

Since the Hamilton-Red Bull saga was already trending, it did not take long for this news to go viral as well. Thousands of people reacted to how a Red Bull spokesperson reportedly claimed that Lewis Hamilton's father approached Horner.

Some fans commented on how Anthony Hamilton has not been a part of Lewis's management team for quite some time now. Others called out Red Bull and claimed that they were lying, while others argued that it was the British driver who was hiding something.

Here are some fan reactions to the news:

"He hasn't been Lewis's manager for over a decade lmao," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Even if that were the case Anthony hasn’t been part of Lewis management since like 2010 lmao they need to come up with better lies," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lewis Hamilton's initial reaction to Christian Horner's contact claim

After Christian Horner claimed that Lewis Hamilton's managing team contacted him in early 2023, the Briton responded and debunked the news. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Mercedes star stated:

"I don't really understand what he's been talking about because no one, as far as I'm aware, from my team has spoken to him. I haven't spoken to Christian really in years."

Expand Tweet

Hamilton also claimed that it was Horner who first messaged him about the meeting. The 38-year-old reportedly replied to the Red Bull team boss, congratulating him on a successful 2022 F1 season. He said:

"However, he did reach out to me earlier on in the year about meeting up, but that's it. I just congratulated them on an amazing year and said, 'hopefully soon, I'll be able to fight against you guys in the near future.' That was it. So I'm not really sure, I think he's just stirring thing."

There has been no confirmation on the legitimacy of the rumours of Hamilton's interest in joining Red Bull. Only time will tell which side of the conversation is true.