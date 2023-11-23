"He lived 360 days Formula One": Former boss on how Sebastian Vettel was as a driver

AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost recently heaped praise on Sebastian Vettel. During his initial days in the sport, the German was racing for Toro Rosso under Franz Tost, the then-team principal of the team. Even though both worked with each other for just two years, 2007 and 2008, Tost was able to gauge Vettel's talent.

Speaking about Sebastian Vettel on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Franz Tost initially claimed how disciplined the German was and how he cared about every single detail. He said that Vettel not only focused on his driving but also took care of his nutrition and training right from the very beginning.

"He was very disciplined and took care of every small detail. Not only from the driving side but also from the nutrition side and from the training side. He lived 360 days Formula One," said AlphaTauri team boss.

After 2008, Sebastian Vettel was promoted to Red Bull Racing, where he replaced retiring David Coulthard. Soon after joining the team, Vettel started winning even more races.

In 2010, he won his first world championship and started his four-year dominant era in Formula 1, where he kept winning titles. Even though he did not win any world championships after 2013, he is still considered one of the best drivers the sport has ever seen.

Sebastian Vettel on returning to F1 paddock as a spectator

Sebastian Vettel retired from Formula 1 in 2022, ending his long and successful career in the sport. He continued to visit a few race weekends in 2023 as a spectator.

Speaking to Channel 4 during the 2023 F1 Japanese GP, he reportedly expressed his emotions about coming back to the paddock, but not as a driver. He explained how the 2023 F1 Monaco GP was worse for him since it was the first time that he had come to a race after his retirement.

Vettel also claimed that he felt lost in the paddock without a team.

"Monaco was worse in a way, because it was the very first time coming back, and now I sort of have a purpose [at Suzuka]. But it's a bit strange because I don't—I don't want to be weird—but I don't belong here anymore, like I don't have the home of a team; and you know, I'm not driving. But I also feel like it's a huge chance to step off [from F1] and step into a different world, and learn and grow in a different way," he explained.

Though there are several speculations about Sebastian Vettel returning to Formula 1 in some shape or form, nothing has been confirmed by the man himself.