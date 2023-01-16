"He only lives to race" - Max Verstappen's sim racing setup has F1 Twitter divided

Max Verstappen enjoys sim racing in addition to racing in F1. The two-time world champion has his own sim racing team called 'Team Redline'. He has participated in several virtual racing series with his team and won several championships. The team recently took part in the 2023 Virtual Le Mans racing series, where the Dutchman's car had to retire due to technical issues on the game's side.

Before the virtual race, a picture of Max Verstappen's massive sim racing setup started circulating on various social media platforms. It had four huge curved displays, three of them connected horizontally to each other, and one connected vertically on the top.

Since it is a sim racing setup, Verstappen has a motorized racing seat, along with a top-of-the-line steering wheel and pedals. Along with the PC, which ran the entire setup, there was even a laptop beside it to monitor other things.

Beside the setup, there was a small Red Bull refrigerator as well. It was a nice perk and addition to the setup since Max Verstappen is a Red Bull Racing F1 team driver.

The behemoth setup proves how passionate the Dutchman is about sim racing and racing in general. Whenever he gets a break from F1, he works with his sim racing team and competes in virtual racing series.

F1 Twitterverse reacts to Max Verstappen's sim racing setup

After a picture of Max Verstappen's sim racing setup was seen on Twitter, hundreds of F1 Twitterati reacted to the setup. It received a lot of praise on social media. People mentioned how the Dutchman is obsessed with racing. While every other F1 driver is enjoying the off-season and some time away from racing, Verstappen has been working with his sim racing team for the championship.

F1 Twitteratis were also curious about the setup's specifications; one even pointed out the amusing neon sign next to it.

Not all the comments and reactions were positive, though. Many pointed out how the setup was not good enough. They even mentioned how the setup must have a 'cheat' button.

Overall, the entire Twitterverse was split on Max Verstappen's huge sim racing setup. Though the setup itself was brilliant and most people appreciated it, since it was Verstappen's, it received some negative comments as well.

