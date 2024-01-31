“He looks as depressed as I feel”: Mercedes fans decode Lewis Hamilton’s feelings towards W15 on Silver Arrows’ latest teaser

Lewis Hamilton recently featured in a Mercedes post on their X account that left many fans talking about the team's 2024 F1 car. As the new season approaches, every F1 fan is now waiting for teams to reveal their new cars and hit the ground running. All the teams, including the Silver Arrows, are teasing their cars before the car launch week.

In a recent post on the X social media platform, Mercedes posted a picture of Lewis Hamilton sitting inside a car, which is completely blurred. This could be Mercedes' 2024 F1 car. However, Hamilton's expression is the main highlight of the picture. He does not have any expression whatsoever, except a slight frown.

As soon as the picture was posted, it went viral on the social media platform. Dozens of fans flocked and spoke about Lewis Hamilton's expression.

Since Mercedes has been struggling for the past two years, the Brit's poker face is already raising concerns in the fanbase. They fear that the upcoming W15 car could be yet another failure.

Some discussed how he looked depressed, while others hoped that he would come out of that car as happy as he was back in 2020. Here are some reactions from F1 fans:

"He looks as depressed as I feel."

"I hope he comes out of the car happy as winter 2020."

The W13 and W14 cars have left the Mercedes team and its fanbase disappointed. After the 2021 F1 season, the eight-time world champions have been unable to challenge for the title, partially because of technical changes in 2022.

James Vowles uses the octopus analogy to praise Lewis Hamilton

Before moving to Williams as a team principal, James Vowles worked with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes as the chief strategist. Hence, he knows how the seven-time world champion operates.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, Vowles explained an interesting octopus analogy, saying how Hamilton changes every single setting on the steering wheel to explore all aspects of the car.

"Lewis just had these oodles of natural talent. With him, he's got these tendencies and traits where, if you go out in FP1 he's like an octopus all over the wheel. He'll change every setting on the wheel and explore. It's what makes him incredible. He's this optimizer where he'll use the data as a starting ground, but he's got a feel beyond anything else for it."

Lewis Hamilton and James Vowles enjoyed success at Mercedes from 2014 to 2021, winning eight consecutive constructors' world championships.