"He lost his mind": Guenther Steiner's blunt verdict on Max Verstappen's clash with George Russell in the F1 Spanish GP

Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner believes that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen "lost his mind" during the final phase of the Spanish GP last weekend. The Dutch driver started the race from P3 behind the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris but passed Norris off the line to move up a place. However, he couldn't hold on to the position and was overtaken by the Brit later in the stint. But after switching to a three-stop strategy, Verstappen again found himself in contention and ran in P3 before the late safety car.

After putting on a fresh set of hard tires for the last few laps, Verstappen was immediately under pressure from Charles Leclerc and George Russell. While Leclerc overtook the Red Bull driver, Russell banged wheels with him in Turn 1.

When Red Bull advised the four-time F1 world champion to give P4 to the Mercedes driver, the Dutchman was fuming and later rammed into his side, seemingly to make his point. While appearing on the Red Flags podcast, Steiner gave his unfiltered take on the situation and said:

"Panic, maybe, is the wrong word, but I think he lost his mind there. He was not used to that. He was so upset about the tyres they put him on. I think that triggered it, and not many drivers - when he got on the gas and got sideways at the restart, there are not many drivers who could catch a car like this. That was pretty brutal.

He caught it, but obviously, in his mind, it was like, 'I'm done here. I'm fu****.' And just then, he couldn't get it together anymore. It was weird because he's a little temperamental, but not this much."

Max Verstappen was given a 10-second penalty for the incident with three penalty points on his FIA superlicense, taking him close to a race ban as further punishment.

Max Verstappen expresses his regret over his display against George Russell

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen said his behavior against George Russell was "fuelled by frustration" and the move "shouldn't have happened." In an Instagram post, the 27-year-old analyzed the situation.

"We had an exciting strategy and a good race in Barcelona till the safety car came out. Our tyre choice to the end and some moves after the safety car restart fuelled my frustration, leading to a move that was not right and shouldn’t have happened. I always give everything out there for the team, and emotions can run high," Max Verstappen wrote. "You win some together, you lose some together. See you in Montreal."

Verstappen will head into the 2025 Canadian GP after three successive victories at the track in as many years, hoping for another to make a comeback in the driver's standings.

