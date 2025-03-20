"He may be older then me yet I love him like a son": Fans react to Isack Hadjar's classy response to Helmut Marko's remarks about him

Isack Hadjar addressed Helmut Marko’s 'embarrassing' remark about his reaction after the Australian Grand Prix wreck. Speaking before the Chinese Grand Prix, the Racing Bulls rookie agreed with Marko that he found his own reaction embarrassing, downplaying the situation. Fans praised his maturity in the face of criticism while some defended the Red Bull advisor.

Hadjar had an unfortunate end to his Formula 1 debut as he slipped and crashed into the barriers in the formation lap. While a tearful Hadjar was returning to the paddock, Marko called the act 'embarrassing'. When asked about the comment, Hadjar aligned with the Red Bull advisor and emphasized that language differences led to misinterpretation.

"I found it embarrassing myself. I had him (Helmut) on the phone a day later, and it's all good. I've known him for a few years now. I'm used to... I know how he works. Also, another point... He was speaking German, he was reinterpreted differently. You don't know about the body language," the Frenchman said on media day at the Chinese GP.

While the Red Bull Racing #6 driver played down the situation, fans were surprised by the maturity and composure shown by the 20-year-old. One fan captured the sentiment that Hadjar displayed through his comments by writing on X:

"He may be older then me yet i love him like a son"

Some fans came in his support and some appreciated Hadjar's tactful response because a positive relationship with Marko remains crucial for his career at Racing Bulls.

"Anything but embarrassing" commented one fan.

"That's pretty sweet and generous from him. At the end of the day he still working with Helmut, so it's better this way," wrote one fan.

Others were critical of Red Bull's management of its drivers adding that Marco's blunt reaction was as per usual under the current leadership culture.

"That question from crofty was vile what did he think the rookie, in a team known to be harsh with their drivers, was going to say against his boss. Of course it was going to be a pr response where he takes the blame," another fan wrote.

"Red bull is just too toxic," commented another.

One fax also sided with Marko, arguing that showing emotions counts as a vulnerability in a competitive sport like F1.

A section of fans agreed with this view, arguing that F1 is taxing on the mind and body and demands mental strength.

Isaac Hadjar and team principal Laurent Mekies look forward

Isack Hadjar in the drivers' press conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China - Source: Getty

After a disappointing F1 debut, Isack Hadjar is eager to reset for the Chinese Grand Prix this weekend. The Racing Bulls driver and team principal Laurent Mekies are both focused on the positives as he prepares for his second F1 appearance in Shanghai.

"All the love from the fans and the people, I did not expect that at all when I binned it in the wall. So that was nice...On Monday, I already felt quite a lot better, especially knowing that it's a back-to-back weekend, so I've got to run it back quite early, not having a month to dwell on it," Isack Hadjar said via Motorsport.

Mekies echoed similar sentiments and also emphasized the team's unwavering support for the young driver.

"You have seen more experienced drivers being caught out. What I'm the most sorry about is that he didn't get the mileage that he would have needed for the sort of conditions. But full support, full attack, we'll regroup and prepare China the best we can," Mekies told Motorsport.

Hadjar aims to put the disappointment in Australia behind him and looks for a fresh start next week at the Shanghai International Circuit on March 23. Backed by the team principal and with fans' support, all eyes will be on the young Frenchman as he looks to start afresh this weekend.

