"He has so much power in the paddock"- Fans react to Mario Andretti's remarks calling Mercedes' Toto Wolff 'too powerful' in F1

Mario Andretti's statements about Mercedes boss Toto Wolff being 'too powerful' in F1 have certainly resonated with the fans as well. Andretti has been trying to be a part of the F1 grid since the 2021 F1 season, and has faced stoic opposition from Toto Wolff publicly amongst other teams. Recently, Mario Andretti retweeted a quote questioning whether Toto Wolff has become too powerful in F1 with his quote, "This needed to be said; it's about time".

Here are some of the reactions from the fans to Andretti's tweet:

"For sure. Constantly trying to rule change in the middle of the season when Merc have a problem. Last year it was tyres and pitstops. This year is floor, lifting cars for next season, porpoising monitoring after summer break and more. So yes he has so much power in the paddock"

"Nope. He has earned his power's. He can make things happen. He is finance guy he knows how business works and F1 and teams are a business. People are saying that just because of Andretti but let's be honest andretti will not be able to survive their entire budget is just 500m"

"Yes, along with Horner. They both ruined last season and will do again. More/new teams needed to dilute their influence."

"The current situation is stifling the sport, despite reg changes the midfield are still too way off. Toto and Christian are bending the sport to their advantage still & both are toxic to the sport (evidenced by the behaviour of both sets of 'fans') More teams & new blood needed."

"Of course Andretti would say that. He wants to change the game. Wolff is as powerful as Horner and gets as much media but not enough to make a wrong by FIA be a right to give LH the 2021 title. stop spreading so much biased bs. Andretti has always been looking to overtake all f1"

"Definitely has to much power this rule change against Mercedes’ porpoising is just the latest in a series of events that prove this. He needs to be told to get his hands out of some jars or stop being a teamboss simple as that."

"Toto likes to think he's too powerfull. And maybe he is. But he is like every other teammanager completly depending on what others within the team accomplish. But it is also Toto who can archive milestones with his team other managers can't. The past is proof!"

What the Mercedes boss had to say about Andretti coming to F1

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has been vocal against Andretti making it to the F1 grid because he feels the team would dilute the value for other teams rather than increase it.

Speaking about Andretti's prospects when it comes to entering the sport, the Mercedes boss said,

“That [Andretti Motorsport adding value to F1] hasn’t been demonstrated yet, and that may sound a bit dry, because it comes down to the numbers, but the value of Formula 1 is that it’s a limited amount of franchises. And we don’t want to dilute that value by just adding teams.”

“Andretti is a great name, and I think they have done exceptional things in the US, but this is sport and this is business and we need to understand what is it that you can provide to the sport. We have 10 entries today. We divide the prize fund among those 10 entries. We have invested considerable amounts over the last 10 years.”

It will be interesting to see if Andretti wins this tug of war or whether it will be the Mercedes boss having the last laugh.

