"He must be in a pretty bad way": Fans left concerned after Michael Schumacher's signature emerges on Jackie Stewart's tribute helmet

Michael Schumacher's signature appeared on Jackie Stewart's crash helmet that the former world champion will wear while driving his championship-winning 1973 Tyrrell 006 at the Bahrain International Circuit. However, the condition of Schumacher's signature raised concerns among the fans who reckoned that the German was not in great condition.

Stewart decided to hold a showrun of his 1973 Tyrrell at the Bahrain International Circuit a few hours before the race. This showrun was organized to raise funds for his organization, Race Against Dementia, a non-curable disease that currently affects his wife.

This showrun included his crash helmet being auctioned off. Moreover, this helmet included the signatures of every living F1 world champion, including Michael Schumacher, as the German, with the help of his wife, wrote his initials on Stewart's helmets:

However, with the F1 fandom being aware of the severity of Schumacher's accident and how his signature changed over the past dozen years interpreted his assent differently:

"That’s not his proper signature, his signature before the accident looked like the one in my picture. He must be in a pretty bad way, if he can’t even sign his own name."

On the other hand, fans acknowledged how Schumacher's sign was a sign of improvement as little is known about the German since his skiing accident, and said:

"He's still alive? Great news. Hope he's doing okay," one fan wrote.

"Lovely touch from Schumi," another fan wrote.

"When I heard about the helmet being signed by the living world champions I was wondering if MS had signed it. Good to know," one fan expressed his happiness from the whole ordeal.

Some more fans shared their relief by witnessing Michael Schumacher's signature on Jackie Stewart's helmet:

"This is the most we’ve seen of Michael since," another person wrote.

"This is so heartwarming to see," another fan mentioned.

Michael Schumacher's signature was a difficult one to get on board owing to the 56-year-old's health status, but the German family helped in the fulfillment of the cause.

Jackie Stewart expressed his gratitude after he received Michael Schumacher's signature on his racing helmet

Corinna Schumacher (L) and Michael Schumacher (R) at the F1 Grand Prix Of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

Michael Schumacher was helped by his wife, Corinna Schumacher, to help his husband complete his signature. Happy with the pair's efforts, Jackie Stewart said (via Daily Mail):

"It is wonderful that Michael could sign the helmet in this worthy cause – a disease for which there is no cure. His wife helped him, and it completed the set of every single champion still with us."

Meanwhile, the Bahrain International Circuit will witness racing action from the current F1 grid at 6 pm track time. Oscar Piastri will lead the 20-car grid towards turn 1, with his teammate and championship leader, Lando Norris, starting in P6.

This will supposedly help the Aussie to get into a prime position in reducing his deficit to his teammate in the championship standings, and possibly leapfrogging him in the standings.

