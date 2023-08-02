“He is very normal”: Fernando Alonso heaps praise on runaway F1 championship leader Max Verstappen

Fernando Alonso has joined the list of racing personnel who have been awestruck by Max Verstappen's performances.

The 2023 F1 season has been dominated by one man - Max Verstappen. With 10 wins in 12 races, the Dutchman has been in a league of his own, firmly establishing himself as the runaway championship leader.

In a recent interview with BBC, Fernando Alonso showered Verstappen with praise, likening him to a kindred spirit. Alonso, who drives for Aston Martin, spoke highly of the Red Bull driver's approach to the sport and his off-track demeanor.

According to Alonso, Verstappen is not your typical superstar athlete. He is someone who arrives at the circuit, dons his Red Bull racing overalls, competes on the weekends, and then heads back home to live his life. In Alonso's eyes, Verstappen leads a normal life despite his incredible success on the track.

"I like Max. He's a driver who just comes Thursday to the circuit, dresses in a Red Bull uniform, races Saturday and Sunday and leaves the track, goes back home and is still racing on the sim or in GTs with his father or just enjoying motorsport in general but having a normal life," said Alonso.

What Fernando Alonso finds particularly fascinating is that Verstappen hails from the Netherlands, a country with little background in F1. Unlike traditional racing powerhouses like Italy or Germany, the Netherlands doesn't have a long history of producing F1 drivers. Verstappen has defied the odds, and his achievements are a source of immense pride for his nation.

"Coming also from the Netherlands, [a country] with not much background of F1. He's still a very normal person, just loving motorsport, and he's very fast. I think his attitude and behaviour here in the circuit, he is very normal and I like these kinds of things," explained Alonso.

As the 2023 season continues, all eyes will be on Max Verstappen as he seeks to secure his third consecutive title.

Fernando Alonso talks about his career with Aston Martin so far

The return of the Spanish legend to the front of the pack with Aston Martin has been met with immense delight from fans and enthusiasts around the world.

After a dull stint with Alpine, Fernando Alonso's on-track achievements have been nothing short of remarkable, securing six podium finishes in the first eight races. Not only has he thrilled spectators with his impressive performance on the track, but he has also become a social media sensation off-track.

Alonso, a seasoned veteran of the sport, is no stranger to success, but his resurgence with Aston Martin has been a pleasant surprise for many. Speaking to BBC, the Spanish driver expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he has received from the racing community as he returns to a more competitive position.

"It has been a great welcome from everyone that I go back to a more competitive position," said Fernando Alonso. "Also for Aston Martin - everyone is happy for a new team to join the fight. We see in the grandstands a lot of green colour."

The 42-year-old also talked about the golden opportunity the younger generation of F1 fans were met with this season, to see an icon of the sport on the podium for the first time.

"The old fans who still remember some of the good days, it is good to prove to them that I can still be quick, and enjoy my driving. And for the new fans who maybe never saw me on the podium, it is good to have this possibility again," the Spaniard said.

For Fernando Alonso, the 2023 season has not only been about racing success but also about enjoying the journey and appreciating the support of his fans. It remains to be seen how the Aston Martin driver approaches the second half of the season.