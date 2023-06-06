"He has nothing to lose now" - Christian Horner explains why Sergio Perez's 53-point deficit is actually a good thing for him

As the gap in points between Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen grows wider, the former's dreams of claiming a championship title seem to be fading away. As daunting as it might seem to Perez, the Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, seems to be okay with the 53-point deficit between the two drivers.

When asked by Sky F1 about his take on whether Perez has got what it takes to compete with Max, Horner said:

“I think if you look at the points now there’s a big split between the two of them, and I think if anything, that should take pressure off him."

Adding further:

“He has nothing to lose now and I think he just needs to relax, he can breathe out and just drive like we know he’s capable of, like he did in Azerbaijan and some of the early races this year. And I think today was a good recovery from him and I think that’ll give him confidence as we head to Montreal.”

Sergio Perez has been pressurizing himself too much, says Horner

Horner further emphasized the scale of the task Perez faces as Verstappen's teammate. This has been a long-standing problem for Red Bull. The team has seen several changes in their second driver because they weren't able to cope with the pressure of being in the same team as Max Verstappen.

In the Spanish Grand Prix, the defending world champion outran Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes by a margin of 24 seconds. According to Horner, Verstappen in the Red Bull RB19 was the only driver who could have defeated Hamilton that day.

Nevertheless, Horner acknowledged the fact that Perez performed well in the Spanish Grand Prix. He has not had it easy since the Monaco Grand Prix.

Horner then revisited the idea that Perez may regain his form by letting the pressure of expectation go as the deficit grows.

Evaluating Verstappen's performance in the Spanish GP, Horner told the press:

“I mean being Max Verstappen’s team-mate, take nothing away, there is not a driver out there today I believe that would have beaten Max in that car today.”

Going by the points table till now, Max Verstappen is a highly competitive driver who is in formidable form.

However, Horner believes that the point gap now may actually relieve some of the strain and expectations Sergio Perez is placing on himself. He should now let go of those things and just be able to drive.

It remains to be seen if Perez is able to apply Horner's advice in the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix on June 18.

Poll : 0 votes