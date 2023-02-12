"He is one of the most adept drivers" - AlphaTauri expect Nyck de Vries to hit the ground running

Nyck de Vries will be seen driving for Faenza-based Scuderia AlphaTauri during the 2023 F1 season. De Vries, who signed with the team to race alongside his teammate Yuki Tsunoda, will have to put in a lot of effort in his upcoming debut season.

According to AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost, Nyck de Vries should be ready to collect points from the start of his rookie F1 season and build on a "great" one-off performance in 2022.

During the launch of AlphaTauri's new AT04 livery, Tost said:

“Nyck has driven in only one Formula 1 race, last year in Monza, where he produced a fantastic performance."

De Vries, who has tons of experience driving Formula 1 cars around the track, willl have to deliver promising results for the team.

Tost further said:

“Nevertheless, he has a great deal of racing experience, winning races and championships in many of the categories that he took part in. Therefore, I’m quite sure that he will be able to deliver good results soon in the season, then to be finishing in the points in the races.”

In terms of how he expects his new signing to deal with the demands of car development over the course of the season, the team principal said:

“Nyck is technically very highly-skilled and focused. When driving our car at the Abu Dhabi young driver test at the end of last season, he already gave the engineers good technical feedback. I think that he will immediately understand the new car."

"He will get familiar with the car quickly and his feedback will be useful because, as I said before, he understands the technical challenges that Formula 1 cars present. I believe he is one of the most adept drivers in terms of technical understanding of the car.”

Fans react to AlphaTauri's new AT04 launch

Scuderia AlphaTauri launched their new AT04 in New York on Saturday (February 11). The launch was made into a fashion show style with models wearing AlphaTauri merch. While the launch itself was only a few minutes long, fans felt a little overwhelmed with all the hype that was going around for this launch.

After the livery was released, fans started interacting with memes on Instagram and Twitter.

"Little bit of red"

Another Twitter user commented:

"Can’t be the only one just grateful that Alpha Tauri didn’t do a 1 hour launch"

De Vries will race alongside Yuki Tsunoda in his first F1 season, with the duo hoping to better the team's position of P9 in the 2022 season.

