"He was in pretty decent shape": Red Bull boss not worried about Daniel Ricciardo's fitness ahead of Hungary's physical challenges

Red Bull boss Christian Horner is not worried about Daniel Ricciardo's fitness ahead of the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP. The Australian driver will replace Nyck de Vries for the rest of the season and will take on Hungary's demanding track.

The Hungaroring is often called 'Monaco without walls' due to its high-downforce, twisty nature, making it a real physical challenge for drivers.

While the rest of Ricciardo's rivals will be in top shape for the upcoming GP, many are unsure of the Australian's fitness as he has been out of an F1 car for several months now.

However, Red Bull boss Christian Horner claims Ricciardo is in good shape for the upcoming GP. Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Horner said:

"He's in pretty decent shape. I mean, we put him - pretty much - a hundred laps around Silverstone so it was a baptism by fire. He wasn't asking for the pad on the headrest. He's kept himself in pretty good shape. He's naturally pretty athletic. He's kept his training to standard."

He added:

"It's going to be a tough one for him in Hungary, which is one of the hardest on the calendar but I am sure he's in good enough shape".

Max Verstappen's Red Bull future depends on its 2026 engine development

Max Verstappen has claimed that his future with the Austrian team is dependent on its engine development for the 2026 engine regulation changes. As of now, the Dutchman and his team are the dominant forces in the sport, with the RB19 having won every race so far.

Verstappen's winning streak at the moment is nothing short of a fairytale. However, the Dutchman's dreams of dominating in the new PU-era of the sport are subject to Red Bull's engine development plans.

The two-time world champion claims he is keeping a close eye on the team's development and is excited for the future.

Max Verstappen told Autosport:

"It's a very interesting project for us. I also think it's very important to see what happens, also for my future within the team. And what I see all looks promising. Of course it will be difficult to compete with Mercedes and Ferrari, but the omens are good. Now we have to try to make it happen."

It will be interesting to follow Verstappen's and Red Bull's progress in the coming years. As it stands, the Dutchman is the clear class of the field in 2023.