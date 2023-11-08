“He realises that Haas is at a dead end”: Nico Hulkenberg wants to leave from his existing contract, believes Ralf Schumacher

Following Haas' poor performance this season, Ralf Schumacher is certain that Nico Hulkenberg wants to find his way out of the team.

Haas signed Nico Hulkenberg this season as Kevin Magnussen's teammate, hoping to score more points with more experienced drivers. Prior to him, it was Mick Schumacher who drove for them but his contract was not extended after 2022. The team's performance this season, however, has been another drop-off. The Brazilian GP saw Hulkenberg finish P18 in the Sprint and P12 in the main race.

Despite finishing eighth in the last season, Haas has dropped back down to the bottom of the standings, and as Ralf Schumacher wrote in Sky Deutschland, Nico Hulkenberg might be trying to find a way out of the team.

"Hulkenberg also realises that Haas is at a dead end with everything they do. Haas is probably no longer up to date to be able to compete in the current Formula 1."

"That’s a shame for Hulkenberg. You get the feeling that he’s dealing with the situation openly and honestly, but maybe he’s also hoping that he can get out of it somehow."

So far in the season, Nico Hulkenberg has scored only nine points while his teammate Kevin Magnussen is stuck at three. With just twelve points in their bag, Haas is four points away from Alfa Romeo in ninth place.

Nico Hulkenberg expresses disappointment regarding recent Haas upgrades

The loss that the American outfit has suffered with their uncompetitive pace in recent races will affect the team's future. Haas has always been outspoken about their financial crisis and despite MoneyGram sponsoring them this season, there has not been enough development.

Talking to Sky Germany after the race in Interlagos, Nico Hulkenberg revealed that the team needs a "real step forward."

"It's not a clear step forward. We understand that now and we know that. It feels similar in some places, better in some, and worse in some. At the end of the day, it's balanced. But we actually needed a real step forward in performance. Unfortunately, that didn't happen."

Hulkenberg further revealed a more worrying aspect for the team in the future; the aerodynamics. He is worried that if the issue is not solved then their level will remain the same.

"We have to go into the topic and see how we approach the topics of car concept and aerodynamics next year. Aerodynamics is currently our biggest weak point and we have to address that. Otherwise, it will be next year run similarly."

With only two races remaining in the season, it is apparent that the team is now focusing on their future car, hoping to gain some performance in the upcoming F1 season.