“He’s cooked if Max Verstappen and Jos Verstappen want him out”: F1 fans react to Red Bull’s investigation of their Team Principal

F1 fans have reacted to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's investigation and how Max Verstappen and Jos Verstappen might play a crucial role in it.

The Red Bull team boss and CEO had been under the scanner after it was announced that he was being investigated when a member of staff accused him of 'controlling and coercive behavior' in the workplace.

The news shocked the world of motorsport and Red Bull brand confirmed the allegations. They released a statement that read:

"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation. This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.

"The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

Although there was no conclusion following Horner's first interview with an external investigator on Friday, F1 fans on social media believed that the situation might be different if Max Verstappen, his father Jos and team advisor Helmut Marko have their say.

"He’s cooked if Max and Jos Verstappen want him out, as well as Helmut. They have more power than Horner," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Here are some more reactions:

Some fans had mixed reactions to the investigation, with a few wanting Horner to stay as the team boss.

Toto Wolff advised to poach Max Verstappen for Mercedes

Former F1 driver Christian Danner advised Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff to go for Max Verstappen as Lewis Hamilton's replacement for 2025. Speaking with Bild, Danner claimed that the Austrian should not look over Verstappen despite the latter on a contract with Red Bull till 2028. He said:

“Every name has to be discussed! There must be no legal or monetary obstacles. Age doesn’t matter at all either. The same applies to contracts. Every driver who is at Silver Arrows level has to be a topic. That’s why Mercedes also has to think about Max Verstappen!”

Danner also suggested some other contracted names, adding:

“Max would of course be the best possible solution but the McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris would also both be top successors for Lewis. Both have everything they need to win multiple World Championship titles – if they have the right car.”

It will be interesting to see which driver takes the second seat at Mercedes in 2025.