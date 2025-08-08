"He's been a d**k very often": Mercedes boss Toto Wolff on missing Christian Horner in the paddock

Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff has recently talked about the ex-Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who was a 'di*k' in the F1 paddock many times. Up until Horner's sacking on July 9, 2025, he and Wolff had quite a few verbal brawls with each other.One of the most famous ones took place a few years ago when Toto Wolff and Christian Horner got into it over a car debate. The former was complaining about porpoising (the bouncing motion of a car at high speeds), and in line with this, Horner came up with a witty yet strong response.&quot;Change your car! You've got a problem, change your fuc***g car!&quot; (1:50 onwards).Following the sacking of Christian Horner by the Red Bull F1 team, Toto Wolff was recently asked during a Grand Prix race weekend to share his thoughts on him, and he added the following:&quot;He's been a di*k very often, and I told him.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChristian Horner, before his sudden sacking by the Milton Keynes-based Red Bull F1 team this year, led the charge of the outfit from its inception back in 2005. During this time, he amassed eight drivers' championships and six constructors' championships, and also brought to the centre stage exceptional talents like Sebastian Vettel and reigning world champion Max Verstappen.Horner has been replaced by the former Racing Bulls team principal, Laurent Mekies, on the main team. Moreover, the latter's place on the junior outfit has been entrusted to Alan Premane.Toto Wolff declared Lewis Hamilton will always be the F1 'GOAT'Toto Wolff - Source: GettyWhile Toto Wolff has come up with a remark about Christian Horner following his sacking, the former's previous Mercedes driver, Lewis Hamilton, has been struggling in the 2025 F1 season with the Ferrari team.Last week's Hungarian Grand Prix was a new low for the seven-time world champion, as firstly, he got knocked out of qualifying in Q2, and then missed out on the top ten in the main race.Amid the never-ending woes of Hamilton in the Ferrari SF-25, Wolff recently came to his defence and declared that the Brit will always remain an F1 GOAT. In line with this, he added the following via F1:&quot;He’s the GOAT and he will always be the GOAT, and nobody is going to take that away. For sure, no single weekend or race season that hasn’t gone to plan. That’s something he needs to always remember – he’s the greatest of all time.&quot;&quot;Lewis has unfinished business in F1. In the same way that Mercedes underperformed over this latest set of regulations since 2022 and kind of never got happy with ground effect cars… in the same way it beats him.&quot;The pinnacle of motorsport is currently at a halt amid the ongoing summer break, and will return to the TV screens from 29th August onwards with the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix.