"He’s a danger to himself and others" - F1 fans react to Lewis Hamilton’s crash at 2022 F1 Austrian GP qualifying

Lewis Hamilton's crash in Q3 of the 2022 F1 Austrian GP qualifying was greeted with cheers by Dutch fans in the grandstands and on social media as well.

The Mercedes driver was in prime form during qualifying and it seemed like he was in line for a strong result before a mistake in the third sector sent him into the barriers. According to reports, Hamilton will now require a new chassis for the remainder of the weekend.

As tweeted by Andreas Haupt from AMuS:

“Hamilton needs a new chassis for #AustrianGP. The side impact crash structure was destroyed yesterday after hitting tire barriers in Turn 7.”

Reacting to the tweets and Lewis Hamilton's crash, many fans took aim at the Mercedes driver and even termed him "a danger to himself". One user said:

“Hamilton jokes aside, I am actually pretty concerned that at some point he’s gonna be involved in a really dangerous crash, potentially involving other drivers. The guy literally can’t control the car, he’s a danger to himself and others at the moment imo.”

Others defended the boos received by the Mercedes driver and termed it a part of the sport.

Another user pointed out how Max Verstappen's crash at the British GP last year was cheered on by the fans as well.

One user defending the boos pointed out that the crash was not even close to the kind of impact Verstappen had last season and termed it "ironic" that this happened to Lewis Hamilton in front of the Max Verstappen Grandstand.

Lewis Hamilton apologizes to his team after hefty shunt

Lewis Hamilton apologized to his Mercedes team after the Q3 shunt that left him 10th in the standings at the end of qualifying. The Mercedes driver, however, reported that he wasn't suffering from any physical pain.

He also took solace from the fact that the car displayed a better race pace than what it achieved in qualifying. Looking forward to the sprint, he said:

“Sorry to the team and the guys in the garage. I feel okay physically, hopefully the car is okay. We ordinarily have better race pace and we are definitely there in the fight, so maybe we’re in a good place for the race.”

Hamilton will start Saturday's Sprint race in P9 after Sergio Perez was forced to lose his time from Q3 due to a track limits infringement.

