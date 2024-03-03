“He's a fu**ing helmet”: Daniel Ricciardo blasts teammate Yuki Tsunoda after almost colliding in cooldown lap at 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo was unpleased with his RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda after an overtake post-race at Bahrain left them close to a crash.

Ricciardo was on his cooldown lap after the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix when his teammate Yuki Tsunoda dived aggressively on him into turn eight and then overtook him with a minute margin into turn nine. Even the smallest error from any of the drivers could have resulted in a crash.

Post this, Daniel Ricciardo was flabbergasted and complained on the team radio, saying:

"What the f***? I'll save it. He's a f***ing helmet."

Expand Tweet

This happened after Yuki Tsunoda was asked to give his place to Daniel Ricciardo behind him in the final stages of the race to attempt an overtake on Kevin Magnussen's Haas ahead of them. Tsunoda initially resisted the move, which was enough for Ricciardo to get frustrated.

Despite Ricciardo taking the place of Tsuonda, he was unable to overtake Magnussen. While the race still went on for the final couple of laps, Tsunoda complained on the radio, asking Ricciardo to go faster. The Aussie and the Japanese finished the race in P13 and P14, respectively.

Daniel Ricciardo reveals his struggle with grip during 2024 F1 Bahrain GP

After finishing the first race of the season without any points as he struggled to overtake his competitors, Daniel Ricciardo revealed that the car lacked grip because of multiple reasons.

The Aussie stated that the car lacked grip right from the start because RB was saving fresh tires for the final stint of the race. That, however, backfired as he felt the car was difficult to drive.

"Only at the end I think only the last stint we had some pace, but yeah, the beginning, we went on a used soft to try and have the new one at the end. But at the beginning with the used I really struggled a lot. I had pretty poor grip off the line and then the first stint, I was just trying to hold on," Ricciardo said (via Formula 1's official website).

"With the hard in the middle stint, maybe we got it a little bit but it still wasn't. Honestly I struggled quite a bit, especially with fronts. So I was honestly struggling with pace," he added.

Daniel Ricciardo further revealed that he still couldn't overtake Magnussen with fresh tires because he was "stuck up" which affected the grip. This resulted in a race with not enough pace for him.

"But then yeah, we got stuck a little bit and probaby then lost the grip in the tire to charge through Magnussen and Zhou. But yeah, we were not quite good enough for points today," the Aussie said.

This is Daniel Ricciardo's first full season with RB after his return mid-season in 2023, replacing rookie Nyck de Vries. Along with Tsunoda, Ricciardo was able to score enough points to give RB (formerly AlphaTauri) a better finish in the championship.