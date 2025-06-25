“He’s fully focused”: Helmut Marko boss reveals extent of Max Verstappen’s involvement with Red Bull

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has shed light on Max Verstappen’s current role and involvement in the team’s dynamics amid recent speculation about his future. The 82-year-old stressed that the four-time world champion remains committed to the course of the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Verstappen has recently been at the center of swirling conversations regarding his future, especially amid the underwhelming performance of the RB21 challenger. The Dutch driver has been linked with a switch to several teams, including Mercedes and Aston Martin, among others. However, Marko was quick to reaffirm Verstappen’s commitment to the Austrian team.

Sharing his thoughts in an interview with media outlet "Kleine Zeitung", the Red Bull head of driver development programme, when quizzed about the F1 champion, stated:

“As soon as Max is at the track, he's fully focused. It's true that he doesn't spend as much time on the simulator anymore, and that's no secret: He enjoys the GT appearances of his team 'Verstappen.com.' It's a massive organization, and he's heavily involved in it. That keeps him in a good mood. If you want to see him smile, you have to talk to him about GT racing.”

Max Verstappen continues to be met with questions about his long-term future amid Red Bull Racing’s struggles to match the pace of the McLaren team. However, the 27-year-old has largely reiterated his focus on improving the team’s performance and returning to form.

With Formula 1 headed to Austria for the next round of the championship, Verstappen will hope the Red Bull challenger can replicate its strong showing at the Canadian Grand Prix, as he aims once again to close the gap to the McLaren team.

Helmut Marko predicts Max Verstappen’s future beyond F1

Helmut Marko also weighed in on Max Verstappen’s future beyond racing in Formula 1. The motorsports executive detailed what he considers a possible option for the 27-year-old if he opts to continue racing after leaving F1.

Sharing his thoughts in the interview, Marko discussed the possibility of Verstappen moving into endurance racing, among other potential destinations.

“Certainly not. If he quits Formula 1, he'll probably be interested in Le Mans. And the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring—that appeals to him even more. But that's a farce; he's not allowed to race a top-of-the-line car right now,” Marko stated.

Max Verstappen himself has not shied away from the possibility of venturing into endurance racing. On several occasions, he has spoken about his future in racing beyond the duration of his current contract, which ends in 2028, often highlighting his interest in other classes of motorsport events.

Only recently, the four-time F1 champion took part in an open test with his GT3 team car—Team Redline x MaxVerstappen.com Racing—at the Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium. The Dutch driver also made headlines more recently when he participated in an open test at the Nürburgring under the pseudonym Franz Hermann.

Whether Verstappen will eventually take the plunge into endurance racing after calling time on his F1 career remains to be seen. However, it must be said that he appears increasingly likely to take that leap.

