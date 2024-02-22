"He's gloating, He's taunting us, He knows": Former F1 champion reacts to Max Verstappen's post after 1st day of pre-season testing

Former F1 champion Damon Hill recently reacted to a post by Max Verstappen following the first day of 2024 F1 pre-season testing.

After day one of testing, Max Verstappen posted a few pictures of his preparation and drive on his official X account. He stated that he felt good after driving an F1 car again.

Hill reposted Verstappen's post, claiming that the Dutch driver was 'gloating' and 'taunting' the F1 community. Hill, however, acknowledged that it was a long season and 'anything can happen'.

"Oh God! He's even Xing about it! He's gloating. He's taunting us. He knows. This year is going to be one long victory lap. You cannot begrudge anyone for their success. All we can do is watch and admire. But, there is still a long long way to go. Anything can happen! #f1 #BahrainGP," Hill wrote.

Even though lap times during pre-season testing do not determine a car's real pace, Max Verstappen topped the timing sheets during both the morning and evening sessions on day one. On day two, he will only be driving in the evening session.

Verstappen has won the last three world championships and is the overwhelming favorite to defend his title this season.

Max Verstappen recalls being frustrated at not winning races

Max Verstappen recently shared how frustrated he used to feel early in his career when he couldn't win races.

In an interview with Motorsport-Magazin, the Red Bull star reminisced about the time when he was unable to win races, even though he knew he had the potential to do so. He added that he was happy with his current situation and was trying to make the most of it.

“I found it very frustrating back then when I couldn’t win," the Dutchman said. "Because you have the feeling that you can do it – but you can’t show it. That’s why I’m very happy in the position I’m in now. This is what I dreamed of. I hoped it would turn out like this. Now that the situation has arrived, I’m obviously trying to make the most of it.”

From 2014 to 2020, Mercedes was the dominant team in F1. However, following the infamous 2021 season, where Max Verstappen won his first world championship by beating Lewis Hamilton, the tables have turned and Red Bull have became the dominant team in the sport..