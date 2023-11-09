“He’s going, ‘I’ve got understeer motherf**er’” - Red Bull boss shares Yuki Tsunoda’s hilarious first impression

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner mentioned that AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda thought "motherf****r" was a common word in the English language.

The Japanese driver is known for his hot temper inside the car when things aren't going his way. On several occasions, fans have heard him ranting and blasting expletives on the team radio whilst talking to his race engineer as he expresses his frustration.

While appearing on the Eff with DRS podcast, the Red Bull team boss spoke about Yuki Tsunoda's language inside the cockpit and shared a hilarious anecdote about the Japanese driver. He said (h/t gpblog):

"He came over to the UK to learn English and drive for an English team that was based on the outskirts of London. They are something like a movie from Snatch or a Guy Ritchie movie. So this little Japanese guy thought that motherf****r or the word f**k was just part of the English language, part of the English vocabulary."

"So he gets in a Formula One car and in his very first test, he's going, 'I got understeer you motherf****r'. And did he really say that? It was hilarious."

Yuki Tsunoda analyzes his Brazilian GP performance

The AlphaTauri driver scored both in the Sprint and the main race and finished P6 and P9 respectively to bring a good haul of points for the team.

Speaking with F1.com, Yuki Tsunoda stated that he was happy after scoring points but felt that he could have done better. His teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, finished 13th. The Japanese driver said:

“I’m happy for scoring points, but I definitely could’ve done more. I made a mistake in Turn 10, which caused me to lose one position, so I’m really sorry to the team. I think more was possible, especially as we were managing some reliability issues that we’ll look into. It’s such a shame about Daniel as well because he was also really fast.

"I think we both could’ve scored points today. Looking at the positives, starting P16 and ending up P9 shows the strong pace of the car and that we’ve definitely made a big step in the last races since we introduced the upgrades in Austin."

It really shows the shift in mentality of Yuki Tsunoda since the beginning of the season and how much he has grown in his time in Formula 1. It would be fascinating to see if he and Ricciardo could guide AlphaTauri to P7 in the championship after being lost a couple of races ago.

They currently trailed seventh-placed Williams by seven points with just two races to go.