'He's very good between the walls': Why Sergio Perez is so good at street citcuits

F1 pundit Mark Hughes recently explained why Sergio Perez is excellent on street tracks. Every single race the Mexican has won since joining Red Bull was on a street track. This proves how dominant he is over them.

Speaking on The Race F1 podcast, Hughes dove deep into how Sergio Perez drives. He explained how Checo has excellent control over his throttle, which allows him to manage his rear tires and brilliantly judge his entry speed into a corner.

The F1 pundit said:

"He's always very good between the walls. You gain speed from getting as close to the walls on the exit as possible. He has very nice throttle control, that's also part of why he is very good at looking after his rear tires. He's relatively late on the throttle on softs, but he can judge his speed, his entry speed very nicely."

It’s another street circuit masterclass from Perez who holds off Verstappen who finishes second with Leclerc taking third



#AzerbaijanGP #F1 CHECO RULES THE STREETS IN BAKU!!!It’s another street circuit masterclass from Perez who holds off Verstappen who finishes second with Leclerc taking third CHECO RULES THE STREETS IN BAKU!!! 🇦🇿💪It’s another street circuit masterclass from Perez who holds off Verstappen who finishes second with Leclerc taking third 👏👏#AzerbaijanGP #F1 https://t.co/shcsILuizb

Hughes also explained how Perez does not load his car heavily on a corner entry, which allows him to nail the corner and exit speeds as well. As we have seen several times in the Azerbaijan GP, his rear tires have narrowly shaved the walls on turn exits but have never collided with them. This proves his mind-blowing car control.

Hughes concluded:

"The way he's skimming margins like that... because he doesn't load his car heavily on entry, he is able to be very, sort of, creative early in the corner and really nail the exit and run right to the edges of the tire wall. The bulge of his rear tire is just shaving the wall. And he can do that very consistently, and it does not seem to be a problem for him."

Sergio Perez delighted to win the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Sergio Perez has given his initial thoughts on the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP and summed up his race against his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen.

Speaking about his race to Damon Hill in Parc Ferme, Checo explained how he was able to put pressure on Verstappen in the first stage of the race. Later, he got lucky with the safety car, which gave him the lead in the race. He said:

"Yeah it really worked out today for us. We managed to stay in the DRS train and we managed to keep the pressure on Max. I think we had a better deg on that first stint. It was looking good already from the start. Then the safety car came and bunched everyone up so it was again another race on the hard tyres."

Sergio Pérez @SChecoPerez



Dominamos este fin de semana, Gran trabajo por parte de



#SP11 We dominated this weekend, Great job @redbullracing and a great result for the team. We are in the fight!!Dominamos este fin de semana, Gran trabajo por parte de @redbullracing y un gran resultado para el equipo.Estamos en la pelea!! We dominated this weekend, Great job @redbullracing and a great result for the team. We are in the fight!! Dominamos este fin de semana, Gran trabajo por parte de @redbullracing y un gran resultado para el equipo.Estamos en la pelea!! #SP11 https://t.co/2zy21WtLjs

Currently, Sergio Perez is six points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship table. He is now a proper title contender and is willing to fight his teammate for his maiden world championship.

