"He's got amazing calmness when things are happening around him"- Lewis Hamilton 'a born winner' and an 'inspiration' to his countrymen, feels Stuart Broad

Lewis Hamilton has received praise from famous English cricketer Stuart Broad. The English fast bowler, an avid F1 fan by the looks of it, was questioned who he would pick from the F1 paddock to join his cricket team.

He pointed out his love for Toto Wolff and his antics on camera. Broad also talked about how Lewis Hamilton is a born winner and someone who has achieved so much success in F1.

Speaking to SkySportsF1, Stuart Broad said:

"I love everything about Toto Wolff, even all the GIFs that come up on social media as well he's just perfect for them, isn't he? But I mean Lewis Hamilton is just a born winner, isn't he?"

"He's had such success and he's got amazing calmness when things are happening around him and amazing consistency. And I think, as a British sportsperson, he's an inspiration for the country for many years."

Lewis Hamilton enjoying a four-race podium streak this season

Hamilton is currently enjoying a four-race podium streak and scored his best result of the season at Paul Ricard. The Mercedes driver scored P2 in a race where Charles Leclerc suffered a retirement while Carlos Sainz started from the back of the grid. After the race, the Briton said:

"I wasn't expecting to fight for second place or a podium, so this is a wonderful result for us. Our team has been amazing when it comes to reliability and it shows that with dedication and focus, we can slowly make our way up."

He went on to describe the reality of the team's position in the championship:

"We don't have the same pace yet as the two teams at the front, but today we were able to keep one of them at bay, so a great result for us. Everyone has worked really hard. Huge congratulations to the teams back at the factories and the team here. Without them, this wouldn't have been possible and I'm proud of them."

The Mercedes driver now has three P3 finishes and a P2 finish in the last four races this season.

