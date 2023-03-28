"He's got a better chance" Damon Hill gives his verdict on Sergio Perez's chances of challenging Max Verstappen

Former F1 champion Damon Hill believes Sergio Perez has the best chance of beating Max Verstappen at Red Bull. The Dutchman has been extremely dominant, so much so that almost all of his teammates have been unable to perform alongside him. Checo, however, has been the most successful second driver at Red Bull, and might even have a chance at beating Verstappen if he continues to perform.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Hill explained why he believes Perez has the best chance of beating the reigning world champion. He stated how Checo has proven himself to be clever and strong enough to survive in the tough environment Red Bull and Max Verstappen create for second drivers. Hill believes the Mexican has every right to compete for the world title. The former F1 driver said:

"I think he's got a better chance than anyone we have seen. Max [Verstappen] has destroyed everyone that has come alongside him, but Checo has proved a little bit more fiesty, a little bit more resilient to the tough environment at Red Bull and prepared to keep smiling but still fighting for what he is there to do. You know, he does have a right to compete for the world title. He has a duty to himself, every driver has a duty to themselves."

Hill concluded by saying that the situation at Red Bull could become very interesting if Sergio Perez pushes hard enough to become a strong world championship contender. He added:

"And this is where, I think, it gets very interesting when teams start to dictating to drivers what they want them to do."

Red Bull team boss pinpoints where Sergio Perez should improve to challenge Max Verstappen

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently explained what Sergio Perez needs to focus on in order to challenge his teammate, Max Verstappen. Speaking to iNews, Horner initially praised Checo for winning four races with them and improving and gaining confidence race by race. However, he pointed out that the Mexican needs consistency to challenge his teammate. The Red Bull team boss said:

“Checo was on the ropes careerwise. We did a deal that gave him a second wind and he has now won four grand prixs and numerous podiums. He is driving better and better and finding his confidence. The biggest challenge for Checo is sustaining that over 23 events because that is where Max has become so strong over the last few years with the relentless consistency that he has.”

