"He's that man": Fernando Alonso could be the standout driver if it rains at 2023 F1 Monaco GP

F1 presenter Tom Clarkson feels Fernando Alonso could surprise the grid by qualifying brilliantly in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP.

After moving to Aston Martin, the Spaniard has been performing extremely well, especially for his age. At 41, Alonso is able to stay close to Red Bull drivers and has stood on four podiums so far.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Clarkson stated how the weather could play a huge role in the Monaco GP qualifying session, where drivers will need a lot of experience and grit to clock in a fast lap. He mentioned that since Alonso is the most experienced driver on the grid, he could have the upper hand in Monaco.

Clarkson said:

"There is this big factor of the weather as well. Qualifying looks as if it's going to be wet. So then, in terms of, you know, you talked earlier about it being a confidence track of which it is. But when it's wet, it's a whole different ball game and that's when experience comes to the fore.

"Which drivers would you bet your house on in wet conditions around Monaco? Not to make a mistake?"

He continued:

"For me, Fernando Alonso. He's that man. If he's got a car that is as competitive as a Red Bull and a Ferrari. Throw in those conditions. Throw in the fact that he's been there for 20 years, he's won twice before, in 2006, 2007. It is all slightly pointing in the direction of Fernando Alonso and win #33 for him."

Apart from Alonso, Mike Krack and Dan Fallows, Aston Martin team boss and chief aerodynamicist, respectively, have also shown confidence coming into the Monaco GP weekend. Hence, all eyes will be on the green British team and the veteran Spaniard in the upcoming race.

Clarkson continued:

"And it's not only Fernando who's been talking in the press about Monaco. Mike Krack, the team principal, has been pinpointing this race as well, as did Dan Fallows when he came on beyond the grids a few weeks back. So watch out. For Aston Martin, watch out for Fernando Alonso."

Fernando Alonso still aims to win a world championship

Despite being the oldest driver on the F1 grid, Fernando Alonso still wants to win a world championship before hanging up his boots for good. Of course, he himself knows how difficult it can be, especially since several young drivers like Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, George Russell, etc. will have more power and age on their side to fight for the title. Nonetheless, he has expressed his desire to stand on top.

Speaking recently to the New York Times, he said:

"Winning a championship would be something perfect. If I won another World Cup, all these years away from the previous one, it would be something unprecedented. That's my goal for the time being."

"I'd like to know that, too."



"I'm still fresh, still motivated, still enjoying every single day."



"Of course, a third world championship title is my goal, but at the moment it's all about having a good season."



Alonso is currently in third place in the drivers' championship table, with 75 points.

