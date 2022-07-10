"He's very much done more than we expected"- Sergio Perez has 'found his confidence' in Red Bull in 2022, says Christian Horner

Sergio Perez has received praise from close quarters as Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is impressed with the Mexican in his second year with the team. Horner admitted that the Mexican has now found his confidence within the team.

So, is Sergio Perez the driver Red Bull was looking to partner with Max Verstappen to win when the lead driver can't? Horner feels Perez is, as he pointed out Monaco and conceded the Mexican had exceeded the expectations of the team.

"He's having an amazing run. He's found his confidence in his second year with the team, and he's more at home in the environment. He's doing a great job and he's still very much in this championship.

"I think he's demonstrated that. He had a phenomenal win at the Monaco Grand Prix, and has been qualifying right at the front of the field. He's second in the championship at the halfway stage, so he's very much done more than we expected."

Sergio Perez is currently second in the championship, 38 points behind Max Verstappen. He has been able to stay consistent this season as compared to the 2021 F1 season.

Sergio Perez will start the F1 Austrian GP in 5th position

Sergio Perez had a strong ride through the field as he finished the Austrian GP sprint in fifth position. The Mexican driver was forced to start the race from 13th position and made his way through the field to climb up. The Red Bull driver was overjoyed with the sprint and hoped to do even better in the race.

"It was a good race and recovery, I had a good start and kept out of trouble, it was tricky with Lewis and a lot of people going side by side into turn three. We got the most we could out of the Sprint and I feel it is a strong result from us.

"Once I got past everybody, George Russell was a bit far for me to catch up with, I wish I had got back up to P4 but I can fight from fifth.

"There are lessons we can take from the Sprint race to make sure we are on the podium tomorrow. Patience will be key on Sunday; I want to get a good start and get in the mix straight away in the race. I made up four places in the first lap today so hopefully tomorrow is the same."

Sergio Perez will line up in P5 behind his teammate Max Verstappen, the two Ferraris and George Russell. A podium will surely be the target for the Red Bull driver.

