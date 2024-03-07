"He’s not a part of the team, he’s a parent": Lewis Hamilton addresses comments made by Max Verstappen's father about Christian Horner and Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton feels that the comments made by Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, are not helpful for the team. The entire sport has been shaken by what has been going on at Red Bull since January. It all began with the brand revealing that there was an internal investigation going on against team principal Christian Horner.

What has followed since has been an interesting turn of events. The Dutch and the German publications have been at the forefront of the entire situation, with multiple, albeit conflicting, reports around the matter. All of this was followed by Red Bull announcing that Christian Horner had been exonerated of all charges.

Instead of the matter dying down, we had a leak of the alleged evidence on the very next da,y but what truly tipped the whole situation into crisis was Jos Verstappen publicly calling for Christian Horner's removal.

Lewis Hamilton was recently questioned about the situation Red Bull finds itself in. The Briton felt that the comments made by Max Verstappen's father are not a good thing.

As quoted by PlanetF1, he said:

“I don’t know the details of it. So I don’t know what he’s basing these foundations off. But at the end of the day, he’s not a part of the team, he’s a parent. And so that’s just an opinion, but it’s definitely not helpful.”

Max Verstappen offers public support to Jos Verstappen

Max Verstappen offered support to Jos Verstappen amidst backlash for his comments in Bahrain. The Dutch driver said that his father could be very outspoken, but he was not a liar.

The Red Bull driver further emphasized that the focus should be on the car and the performance on the track, and all of this is just noise for the team. He said:

"[Jos] is always very outspoken. He is not a liar, that's for sure. My dad and I are very close. We call every day, even if he is not around. But I am not a guy who likes to speak a lot about certain stuff, and I just want to focus on the driving and if there are issues, we try to resolve it within the team. That is what I can say about things. For the team, it is very important that we can talk about the performance of our great car."

The off-track drama has certainly reached a fever pitch, and Max Verstappen would be hoping that the focus gets back to racing as the background political drama settles.