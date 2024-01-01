Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, 38, was spotted leaving a pre-New Year's Eve party in Transcoso, Brazil, alongside model Juliana Nalu, 25, formerly linked to Kanye West. The two were seen partying together, igniting speculation about a potential romantic connection between the unlikely pair.

Videos circulating on social media showed Hamilton being surrounded by a cadre of bodyguards as he exited the Brazilian bash with Nalu, further fueling the rumors about their relationship status. Lewis Hamilton, an honorary citizen of Brazil, had famously stated earlier this year, during the British Grand Prix weekend, that he was "looking for a latina girlfriend."

This sighting of the British driver with the Brazilian model follows earlier whispers of Hamilton being romantically involved with singer Shakira,

Fans, quick to share their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), couldn't contain their excitement relating to the relationship between the two. One user wrote:

"he’s really trying to find his brazilian girlfriend"

"That’s his gf?" commented another user.

Complimenting Lewis Hamilton's own look, a third fan wrote:

"HE LOOKS AO GOOD AND THE OUTFIT ATE SO BAD"

Here are some more fan reactions to Lewis Hamilton being spotted with Juliana Nalu in Brazil:

George Russell on contacts with Lewis Hamilton in 2023

On a separate note, Hamilton's Formula 1 teammate, George Russell, shed light on their interactions during the 2023 season. Despite being teammates at Mercedes, the two drivers experienced several on-track clashes throughout the season, notably in Spain and Japan.

However, Russell attributed these incidents to the natural proximity resulting from their similar performance levels. He said (via Motorsport.com)

"I think it’s normal when you’re so close in performance, when you’re lapping at the same lap times or you’re starting next to one another on the grid - you’re always going to be close."

Acknowledging that their paths frequently cross during a lengthy racing season, George Russell dismissed any notion of animosity between them. He said:

"We’re always going to be going across a 24-race season, an average of 60 laps per race, we cross paths a lot and he’s the driver I cross paths with the most. So, I think that’s probably what we put it down to."

Emphasizing the trust between himself and Lewis Hamilton, Russell said:

"I think also we trust one another. There may be tense [moments], it may be hard, but we trust one another. We know that we’ll give each other enough space to fight necessarily and not go beyond the limit."