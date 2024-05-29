"He's smashing him" - Lewis Hamilton is getting dominated by George Russell this season reckons F1 pundit

F1 pundit and former W series Jamie Chadwick has credited George Russell for dominating Lewis Hamilton this season. The Mercedes legend announced earlier in the season that he would be leaving the team and moving to Ferrari.

While the move has not created any friction between the two drivers, it has certainly created a scenario where George Russell has seemingly stepped up his game while Lewis Hamilton has been a step behind. In qualifying, George leads Lewis 7-1, and he's been the better driver on the team overall this season. Even if we look at the points, George is 12 points ahead.

In all of this, Lewis Hamilton's comments indicate that only George had the upgraded front wing turned heads. Talking about the dynamics between the two drivers, Jamie Chadwick praised George Russell's form this season compared to Lewis.

With Lewis Hamilton leaving, George will take over as the leader, and Chadwick praised the driver for his performance. Even though Lewis might not be happy about it, he was getting dominated by his teammate. In the Channel 4 broadcast, Chadwick said,

“He’s on his way out next year. George is going to be staying in that seat for what they hope is a long time so they need to keep that seat and keep George happy. And obviously that might come off the back of maybe Lewis being not so happy but at the same time he’s done an incredible job, he’s smashing him.”

Lewis Hamilton's comments after Monaco qualifying turns heads

Lewis Hamilton's comments after qualifying turned heads in Monaco when the driver said that he expected to lose a couple of tenths going into qualifying. The driver also pointed to the upgraded front wing and said that George had it on his car while he didn't. The Mercedes driver told Sky Sports,

"The team have worked really hard back at the factory to bring an upgrade in the last two races and also an update this weekend – but we only have one, which George has. So I anticipated it would be difficult to outqualify George because he has the upgraded component, but it’s just great to see that we are bringing upgrades."

He added,

“But once we get to qualifying, I don’t understand. I already know automatically that I’m going to lose two tenths going into qualifying. That’s definitely frustrating and something that I don’t really have an answer for at the moment."

The dynamics between the two drivers are certainly going to change a little as the season progresses. George would try to assume the leadership role, while Hamilton would not want to be handed a loss by his teammate.

