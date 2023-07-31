“He’s smoking and eating pancakes”- Lewis Hamilton references Max Verstappen’s title charge to Dutch villain

Lewis Hamilton recently referenced Max Versatppen's dominance via a quote from a classic film, stating that the latter is 'smoking and eating pancakes.'

Hamilton was asked if it is too easy for Verstappen to win at the top with such a dominant car. As Business News quoted, he replied:

"What do you want to tell me? I haven’t spoken to him, he’s smoking and eating pancakes. You know the movie?"

The 'movie' Lewis Hamilton mentioned here is Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002), in which the antagonist 'Goldmember' is Dutch. He has a very remarkable accent, where he asks Austin Powers if he would like to have some 'smoke and a pancake.'

The movie is quite famous and this is not the first time that Lewis Hamilton has drawn a comparison between Goldmember and Max Verstappen's accent. During one press conference, the latter said 'father' in a very Dutch accent. Hamilton reacted to it hilariously, saying that it sounded much like Goldmember's accent.

Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday while Hamilton finished fourth with the fastest lap of the race, behind Charles Leclerc's Ferrari. He was quite behind P1, which Verstappen claimed with ease despite starting P6.

Lewis Hamilton reveals Mercedes faced 'bouncing' again this weekend, similar to 2022

Mercedes has been on a recovery road after the rather horrifying 2022 season. The team was expected to battle for the world championship but they only dropped further back.

One of the major concerns with the W13 in the past season was the violent 'porpoising' or bouncing, which saw them running lower downforce.

However, the W14 was prepared to battle this. Though they were not very competitive in the initial stages of 2023, they gained a lot of places after the Spanish Grand Prix, bringing in a new side pod design. They have currently claimed the second position in the standings, leaving Aston Martin behind.

However, much to the horror of the Brackley-based outfit, after Lewis Hamilton finished P4 in Belgium, he revealed that the car faced similar issues in 2022. He told Sky Sports:

"It was kind of a non-eventful race. There wasn't much going on and I wasn't able to keep up with the cars ahead of me."

"Struggled at the beginning, rear end is our biggest issue and we had big bouncing this weekend, so we were back to the bouncing like we had last year."

He added that the team will be looking further into the data to figure out what caused the issue.

"(The team) don't know (what's caused the bouncing). To me it is a concern but we'll work through the data this week and try and figure out what we do for the next race."

They will have a month's time to think about it since the F1 summer break has now started after the Belgian Grand Prix.