“He’s still fighting”: Max Verstappen given high assessment by Fernando Alonso amid tough RB season

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso has showered huge praise on Max Verstappen amid Red Bull's tough 2025 season. The RB21 has not proved itself as a championship-caliber challenger, but despite this, Verstappen is 'fighting.'

Ad

The ongoing campaign is 12 rounds down, and Max Verstappen is currently sitting in third place in the drivers' standings. He has so far secured 165 points and has even put on board two Grand Prix wins and five podium finishes.

In line with how well Max Verstappen has been able to perform in a timid Red Bull challenger this year, Fernando Alonso has recently come forward to acknowledge the Dutchman's might. The latter, via an interaction with DAZN, said:

Ad

Trending

"This year, he may not even have a car that’s one of the best two or three, but he’s still fighting along. He always performs at the top level. It’s another task for Red Bull to give him a car to fight for the championship. But there is no doubt about him."

Ad

Max Verstappen has won four consecutive drivers' championships since 2021. It is only this year that Red Bull has not been able to provide him with a championship-worthy challenger.

As things stand, Verstappen is quite far back from the leading McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri (P1 with five Grand Prix wins) and Lando Norris (P2 with four Grand Prix wins) in the drivers' championship. Piastri has so far managed 234 points, whereas Norris has secured 226 in comparison to Verstappen's 165.

Ad

F1 pundit gives his take on Max Verstappen's F1 future

While Fernando Alonso has left no stone unturned in applauding Max Verstappen, the latter in recent times has been strongly linked with a 2026 move to the Toto Wolff-led Mercedes Formula 1 team. Moreover, Wolff has been an admirer of Verstappen's talents for a long time.

In line with the prospect of the 27-year-old potentially leaving Red Bull to join Mercedes in 2026, the former F1 driver turned pundit, Ralf Schumacher, recently gave a fascinating take.

Ad

"In the history of Formula 1, it usually takes two to three years. Now of course one thing can happen and that is that next year's rule changes lead to a great approach. But I lack that fantasy. Because for two, or a year and a half, Pierre Waché has failed to make the car really drivable and good. So I still think that after last weekend Max is thinking strongly about leaving Red Bull," said Schumacher. (as per Racingnews365)

During the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix weekend, some developments could take place in the Mercedes-Verstappen saga. He is easily one of the top talents in the pinnacle of motorsport, and any team would want to have him in their F1 setup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More