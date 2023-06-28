Christian Horner and Toto Wolff have been arch-nemesis of each other for the longest time. Glimpses of their unhealthy rivalry were seen more than once in Netflix's Drive to Survive. Their relationship would be featured in Sky Sports' documentary, Secret to Success.

Red Bull's Christian Horner, Mercedes' Toto Wolff, and 10 other sports leaders are interviewed by Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain to examine and reveal the secrets of their success.

As the Red Bull team principal discusses his 'friendship' with his Mercedes counterpart, Christian Horner thinks it would be "dishonest" to be "best mate" with Toto Wolff. To quote him:

"I've never been a believer that you can be the best mate with your competitor. I think it's dishonest."

This particular comment of his has caught the attention of social media and fans have taken to commenting on the toxicity of their relationship.

Red Bull's team principal at least wouldn't smash his headphones

Toto Wolff smashing his headphones

One of the most iconic images of the 2021 Championship title fight was Wolff smashing his headphones. This was after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen made contact in the penultimate race of the season in Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Horner said:

"Any sport is a mind game but when you see a camp part losing it and smashing a set of headphones up you think, 'OK, you're feeling the pressure'. And if he is feeling the pressure, then everybody else around him is feeling the pressure, because pressure permeates from the top. I would never smash a set of headphones up."

On second thoughts, he might have smashed it mentally. This is what he said:

"Internally I would have smashed mentally those headphones just as hard as him but I just wouldn't have done it physically. I just think everybody is different."

As Hussain asked the duo about their relationship, Horner said he has a huge amount of respect for everything he has done and achieved so far. When the same question was asked to Wolff, he said Horner was a good team manager.

