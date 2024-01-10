“He does sit at the table for dinner” - Latest Michael Schumacher health update provided by former 3-time F1 race winner

Three-time F1 race winner Johnny Herbert recently spilled the latest news about Michael Schumacher's current health status.

Though his family and close ones have kept the seven-time world champion behind closed doors, Herbert claimed that he heard about Schumacher sitting on a table for dinner.

However, even he was not sure whether the whispers around the F1 space were true or not. He also went on about how his family has been extremely secretive about his condition.

In an interview with BettingSites.co.uk, Herbert said:

"I hear bits only second hand. I hear, from those within F1, he does sit at the table for dinner, but don’t know if that is true. I can only read between the lines.

"We haven’t heard much from the family, and understandably so. That has always been very much a part of Michael and the family’s way to keep everything very private, very secretive. That has carried on from his racing days."

Herbert feels that the reason why the Schumacher family has not given any updates on his health could be because his condition has not improved much since his accident back in 2013.

"In my opinion, and I must stress this, because we haven’t heard anything from the family, it shows that unfortunately he [Michael Schumacher] is probably in the similar situation as he was straight after the accident. It doesn’t seem they have moved much, if at all," he said.

Former Ferrari boss's saddening views on Michael Schumacher's current condition

While we all know Michael Schumacher is still alive, only a handful of people have actually met him or been in close contact with his family. One of these people is former Ferrari team boss and FIA president Jean Todt. He enjoyed multiple world championships with the German driver from 2000 to 2004.

Todt recently shared a heartbreaking update on the legendary driver's condition in an interview with L'Equipe:

“Michael is here, so I don’t miss him, [but he] is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him. His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him.

“That’s all there is to say. Unfortunately, fate struck him 10 years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1.”

After he retired from F1 in 2012, Michael Schumacher had a near-fatal accident in 2013 while skiing in the Alps. Though he somehow survived the fall, his brain was heavily injured, so much so that he was not able to move, speak, or do any regular activities.