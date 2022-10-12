"He had something extra" - Father Jos on Max Verstappen's 'speciality'

Max Verstappen's father Jos has said that his son always has something extra in wet weather conditions. The Red Bull driver sealed his second championship at the rain-marred Japanese GP in Suzuka on Sunday, but for a change, Jos was not present at the race.

Talking about the race in his blog on Max Verstappen's website, Jos said that as soon as there was rain, he felt things were going to turn in his son's favour, as Max thrives driving in the rain. Jos wrote:

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen World Champion 2022!!!



We’ve been absolutely on it, the whole year. A season where we had a difficult start but kept it cool, bounced back and never let go. World Champion 2022!!! We’ve been absolutely on it, the whole year. A season where we had a difficult start but kept it cool, bounced back and never let go. https://t.co/lRX9mj1siw

“These kind of conditions are Max’s speciality – from an early age, he had something extra in the rain. I spoke to him and called him, and I already sent him a text message. I told him he is the best – but I say that almost every weekend.”

Jos also explained why he wasn't around at Suzuka. However, he added that he was in contact with his son's manager throughout the race and kept himself updated. He wrote:

“Certainly in recent years and previous races, I always am there. (But) I don’t have to be there (to celebrate), I get just as much at home – although there was some disbelief, as we didn’t know exactly what was going on at the finish.I was in contact with Red Bull and (Max’s manager) Raymond Vermeulen, but eventually the word came."

Jos continued:

"Last year, there was an incredible emotion, but now we knew it was going to happen, just not when. But he drove a very strong race, especially when you remember he pulled out 26 seconds in a race about 40 minutes long."

Verstappen has joined Germans Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel as the only drivers to win the championship with four races to spare.

Max Verstappen reflects on confusion regarding championship win after winning Japanese GP

Max Verstappen talked about the confusion post race over whether he had won the championship after winning in Suzuka.

As it was a shortened race, there was no clarity over the points allocation. After the FIA awarded full points, and Charles Leclerc's penalty for cutting a chicane on Sergio Perez on the last lap dropped him to third, Verstappen was confirmed as the champion.

Talking about the sequence of events, Verstappen said:

“During the race, I had no clue what they were going to decide with the points – the main target was to win the race. But yeah, once I crossed the line, I was like ‘okay, that was an amazing race, good points again but not World Champion yet’. Then I did my interview after the race and then suddenly, my mechanics started to cheer, and I was like ‘what’s going on?’ And then I realised Checo (Perez) was second instead of Charles."

He added:

“I still didn’t know if it was full points, half points or whatever, 75 per cent. I don’t know how you do it. But then of course, you read through the rules. And Tom (Wood, FIA Media Delegate) came to me and said I was the world champion. So then we celebrated.”

The two-time world champion (12) now needs one more win in four races to equal Schumacher and Vettel's record of most wins in a season.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes