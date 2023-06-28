"He is starting to gel with that car now": Lewis Hamilton is starting to get his groove back, according to former F1 champion

Planets have finally been aligning for Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes driver, who struggled at the start of the season with only a single podium finish out of six races, seems to be finding his rhythm once again.

Hamilton's struggles earlier in the season raised concerns among fans and pundits alike, as the usually dominant driver found himself off the pace. However, his recent performances suggest that the tide is turning, and Hamilton is once again proving himself as a formidable force on the track. The consecutive podium finishes in Spain and Canada have reignited fans' faith in Lewis Hamilton.

With the revamped Mercedes machine, the W14, firmly in his hands, Damon Hill, the 1996 F1 World Champion, believes that Hamilton is finally getting back to his groove. Hill stated:

"He got back on with the task in hand, and he is driving better again this year than he has done before.

According to Hill, Hamilton is beginning to establish a strong connection with his new engine, overcoming the obstacles that have hindered his performance. The meticulous work put in by Lewis Hamilton and his team seems to be bearing fruit, allowing the seven-time world champion to regain his form.

"He is starting to gel with that car now and he has solved some of the problems he faced," commented Damon Hill.

Lewis Hamilton has the longevity to win the eighth world title, according to Damon Hill

In the same interview with PA news agency, Damon Hill also voiced his opinion about Lewis Hamilton's pursuit of a record-breaking eighth world title.

The seven-time world champion last tasted victory in 2020. His hopes of winning the 2021 world title were dashed in a controversial race in Abu Dhabi, where Max Verstappen emerged victorious. Since then, Hamilton has experienced his longest winless streak (18 months) in Formula One, leading to speculation about his future in the sport.

However, Damon Hill, who himself won the championship in 1996, holds a different view on the matter. He firmly believes that Hamilton is motivated to conclude his career on a high note by capturing that elusive eighth title.

Despite the challenges ahead, Hill trusts in Hamilton's determination and longevity. He stated:

"I would be amazed if he doesn't want to go out on a high by winning that eighth title, and he is absolutely motivated by that. He has got that longevity and he looks after himself."

While Hamilton's success relies on having a competitive car, Hill believes that the British driver will rise to the challenge if given the opportunity.

"He needs a competitive car, half-a-chance, and someone like Lewis will rise up to that challenge and find more in himself," Hill explained.

While the road ahead may be challenging, Hamilton's supporters remain hopeful that he will once again ascend to the top of the podium.

