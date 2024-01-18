“He does suck at something, winning F1 races” - Fans react to Will I Am’s recent Lewis Hamilton comments

Popular singer Will.I.Am recently showered praise on Lewis Hamilton, saying how he can be better than most people in many aspects. The pop singer claimed that there is hardly any area in which he is not competent, which is massive praise for the seven-time world champion.

Speaking on the F1Breifings YouTube channel, Will.I.Am drew parallels between Lewis Hamilton and a cat. He then claimed that if Hamilton arrives on stage with him, the F1 driver can beat him in vocals. In general, the pop singer feels Hamilton can one-up many in several areas, be it being attractive towards women, outracing anyone in a car race, or even out-singing someone on a stage.

“He's the kind of cat like – if he comes on stage with you, he’s probably gonna out vocal you. If you introduce him to your girlfriend, she’s gonna think he’s hot. If you’re in a car, he's going to outrace you. See what I’m saying? it's not fair! Suck at something!”

Expand Tweet

As soon as the exclusive podcast from F1Briefings went live, many F1 fans reacted to what Will.I.Am had to say about Lewis Hamilton. One of the fans took a jibe at the Mercedes driver and claimed that he is currently unable to win races in the sport. On the other hand, many cheered the British driver on as he received praise from the pop singer.

Here are some of the reactions from F1 fans:

"He does suck at something, currently winning F1 races"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Toto Wolff wants to stay in Mercedes and win another F1 championship with Lewis Hamilton

Toto Wolff recently claimed that he is not moving away from Mercedes and expressed how he is determined to win another World Championship with Lewis Hamilton. Wolff also said that the simulator results of W15 look promising, which gives a small hope of taking the fight to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in 2024.

“I'm staying at Mercedes to beat Red Bull with Lewis Hamilton. Those who have driven in the simulator have told us that the 2024 car [W15] doesn't look like the car of the last two years. If we give Hamilton a good car that he can rely on, he can get back in front of everyone,” Wolff was quoted as saying by La Gazzetta.

Expand Tweet

Mercedes finished second in the 2023 F1 constructors' championship table, scoring 409 points. However, Red Bull scored more than double the amount of points—860, to be precise.