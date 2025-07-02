“He trynna compete with Lewis Hamilton legacy”: F1 world sent into frenzy as Max Verstappen to Mercedes rumors intensify

Max Verstappen has reportedly agreed to leave Red Bull in 2026 to join Mercedes in a shocking transfer. According to Sky Sports Italy, the negotiations between the reigning world champion and the Silver Arrows have intensified, and fans had mixed reactions on social media.
Just days ahead of the 2025 British Grand Prix, Sky Sport Italy dropped a bombshell report, suggesting Verstappen's move to Mercedes in 2026 is imminent. The speculations grew when George Russell confirmed in Austria that the Dutchman and the Silver Arrows were talking behind the scenes.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff neither denied nor confirmed the reports. However, according to Sky Sports, Verstappen, who is contracted with Red Bull until 2028, is open to seeking an early exit to join hands with Wolff and co. for the upcoming season.
Meanwhile, fans on social media were stunned too and shared their reactions on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).
"He's trying to compete with Lewis Hamilton legacy," a fan said.
"Toto's flirting worked finally," another fan commented.
"Youuuu what!? I thought this was all chit-chat, but could it actually happen? That would be wild… I just hope it’s George in the other seat & not Kimi!" a comment read.
A fan also wondered who Mercedes would choose to drop from their lineup if Max Verstappen were to join in 2026.
"Now the real question… Who gets kicked out of Mercedes?" a fan commented.
"If Max chooses Mercedes, Horner will try to get Russell, so it might easily be a swap," another comment read.
"Now this is the drama I've been looking for. Bring up the heat, F1 2026," a fan said.
Verstappen refused to address rumors of his alleged move to Mercedes in Austria, saying he controls his own future and he doesn't want the media to speculate any further.
Helmut Marko is confident of Max Verstappen staying with Red Bull
Amid speculations over Max Verstappen's alleged move to Mercedes in 2026, Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko believes the Dutchman has no reason to leave in the near future.
According to reports, the reigning world champion has an exit clause in his contract, which could allow him to exit this year if performance criteria are not fulfilled.
However, Marko remains unfazed. Talking to Motorsport in Austria, he said:
“I assume people will use a race like this to stir things up. But again: Verstappen has a contract through 2028. Like all top drivers, there are performance-based exit clauses—but as things currently stand, there is absolutely no reason that this contract won’t be fulfilled.”
Max Verstappen previously asserted his loyalty to Red Bull, with whom he won four back-to-back titles from 2021 to 2024. However, with his fifth title slipping away this year, his demeanor and energy had dropped significantly in the last couple of races.