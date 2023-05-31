"He understands that it's his last chance to win again.": Juan Pablo Montoya reckons Fernando Alonso is in a great situation at Aston Martin

Former driver Juan Pablo Montoya claims Fernando Alonso is currently in a really good position with Aston Martin. The 41-year-old is in flying form and has appeared on the podium in five out of the first six races.

Alonso's current success story with Aston Martin is nothing short of extraordinary, having moved to the team at the start of the year. The Spaniard replaced an outgoing Sebastian Vettel, who retired from the sport at the end of 2022.

Since then, the team has made great strides to the leaders and currently sits second in the constructors' champion.

“I would love to (win a race), but yeah, I'm not getting obsessed with this to be honest. I will be happy fighting for the championship with only second places until the end of the year, or fighting for the championship next year. This year is just a gift.” Fernando Alonso:“I would love to (win a race), but yeah, I'm not getting obsessed with this to be honest. I will be happy fighting for the championship with only second places until the end of the year, or fighting for the championship next year. This year is just a gift.” https://t.co/5rPffwFWYq

The two-time world champion now always has a smile on his face and is often heard praising his teammate Lance Stroll on the radio. Speaking about Fernando Alonso's current position with Aston Martin, Juan Pablo Montoya told the Sky F1 Podcast:

"I think where Fernando is right now is a really good situation because he doesn't feel threatened by Lance. He understands that it's his last chance to win again. They've built a really good car and the more he can do to bring everyone together, the better they are going to be. I think at this point in his career, he is okay with sharing."

Fernando Alonso lauded other drivers after finishing P2 in Monaco

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso commended his fellow Formula 1 drivers for their impressive composure during the variable weather conditions in Monaco. Despite the challenging circumstances, the Spaniard managed to secure a second-place finish behind the current championship leader, Max Verstappen.

Beginning the race from the second position on the grid, Alonso showcased his exceptional talent on the demanding Monte Carlo circuit, drawing on his extensive Formula 1 experience.

As the race neared its conclusion, an unexpected downpour caused chaos, leading teams to quickly bring their drivers into the pits for a change of tires.

Baku - P4

Miami - P3

Monaco - P2

Barcelona - “So I will not get into Barcelona thinking that I will win” Last 4 races of Fernando Alonso as progression:Baku - P4 Miami - P3Monaco - P2Barcelona - “So I will not get into Barcelona thinking that I will win” https://t.co/8CPG5tYrIF

Remarkably, no safety cars or red flags were required despite the rain. Alonso praised his fellow drivers for their cautious approach during the challenging conditions.

Speaking about the conditions to David Coulthard in Parc Ferme, Fernando Alonso said:

"Not full power around the lap, braking was extremely fragile into turns 5 and 10. It was not easy and I was quite surprised that there was no safety cars, no incidents. I think everyone was doing an amazing job today to keep the cars on track."

It will be interesting to watch Alonso's performance as F1 heads to his home track for the 2023 Spanish GP.

