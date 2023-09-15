Fans react to Max Verstappen's savage takedown of Lewis Hamilton's comments about his teammates

Max Verstappen recently gave a savage indirect reply to Lewis Hamilton after the latter's statement about their teammates over the past few years. Hamilton believes that he had more difficult teammates compared to Verstappen. The statement from the seven-time world champion went viral and Verstappen was asked about it as well.

Speaking in the press conference at the 2023 F1 Singapore GP, where Sportskeeda was present, Max Verstappen stated that Lewis Hamilton should have commented on his past and present teammates, especially after the qualifying session in Monza, where most of them were ahead of the Mercedes driver.

"It's not nice of Hamilton towards the teammates I've had, but it's ironic that after his interview in Monza, many of my teammates were ahead of him in qualifying," the Dutchman said.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, he explained how it is not about teammates being stronger or weaker, rather it is about improving oneself and pushing one's own boundaries. Lastly, he humorously stated how it could be a bit of jealousy on Lewis Hamilton's part, which can be good for the Netflix F1 show, Drive to Survive.

"I respect the dominance of others and Lewis's titles in the past. In my view, it doesn't need to be about others' teammates. It's about your own performance, how you perform in your race weekends and how you work together with your team. The rest is secondary. Maybe there's a bit of jealousy. Good for Netflix? That doesn't concern me much either," Verstappen added.

Within hours, Max Verstappen's brutal comment went viral as thousands of F1 fans talked about it. Some of them were hyped to see Verstappen hit back at Hamilton's comments.

"He used the word Jealousy twice in 3 weeks! Lol!" one user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Several fans also discussed how fascinating it is when Mercedes and Red Bull fight with each other, both on and off the track. They commented that Lewis Hamilton should be given an equivalent car so that both drivers can have another title battle like in 2021, which will be brilliant for the fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Max Verstappen's vicious reply to Toto Wolff's Wikipedia comments

In the press conference prior to the 2023 F1 Singapore GP, Max Verstappen also gave his thoughts on Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff's Wikipedia comments on the Dutchman's record-breaking 10th consecutive race win.

The Red Bull star brutally explained how Mercedes had a horrendous race, and hence the team did not want to talk positively about the record. The 25-year-old concluded that he only focuses on his own team and performance.

“I’m not disappointed in that, but I mean they had a pretty sh*t race so probably he was still pissed off with their performance. He almost sounds like he’s an employee of our team sometimes, you know? But no, luckily [he’s] not. I think it’s just important that you focus on your own team. That’s what we do as well," Verstappen said.

Max Verstappen is currently cruising at the top of the drivers' championship table with 364 points.