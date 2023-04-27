Fernando Alonso has heaped praise on fellow Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, stating that he had no weaknesses. The Spaniard went on to call him a legend of the sport as well.

Hamilton has won a record seven F1 titles (level with Michael Schumacher), while Alonso is a two-time champion. Both are veterans of the sport and are still going strong in 2023, with Hamilton racing for Mercedes and Alonso with Aston Martin.

Ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso has said that he has enjoyed renewing his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton this year. He also praised the Briton for his achievements.

The Spaniard said (via racefans):

“It is a very good thing. He’s a legend of our sport. We saw in Australia, I think we spent the whole race within two seconds of distance, playing with the distance a little bit. He has no weak point, he does no mistakes.”

He added:

“He’s a very tough competitor. To beat him, you need always something special. So this is the type of guys that you want to challenge.”

Hamilton is currently fourth in the 2023 drivers' standings, one spot and seven points behind Alonso.

Haas boss dismisses speculation of Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes

Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has dismissed all talk of Lewis Hamilton parting ways with Mercedes at the end of the season.

Hamilton is in the final months of his Mercedes contract, with no signs of an extension in sight. While he and the team have consistently stated that a new deal is imminent, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from linking him with a move to other teams on the grid, or even away from the sport.

Steiner, however, believes that the 38-year-old will remain with the Silver Arrows as none of the other 'top' teams are currently looking for a driver.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Steiner said:

"Where could he go? Honestly, I don’t know.

"Red Bull have put everything on Max [Verstappen]. Max is their man. Why would they now change Max for Lewis? When you are the principal or when you’re running a team, you don’t want to entertain you guys. You want to entertain yourself of being World Champion.

"I’m not doubting Lewis’ capability but I just say, I don’t see it, because the people which have the other top three cars are not looking at Lewis."

