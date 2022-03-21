"He went through a lot" - FIA President sympathizes with former F1 race director Michael Masi

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem revealed that former F1 race director Michael Masi went through a rough period after the 2021 season finale. After the furore over the final race, the FIA and its former race director were heavily scrutinized for their poor race management and governance. However, the newly elected president believes that despite the criticism, the Australian race director is a respectable figure in the sport.

Speaking on FIA’s social media channel, the new president said:

“He really went through a lot. We are grateful for the three years that he invested with us and put his time. But now we are negotiating with him of course to stay in the FIA as he is an important figure to us. So our people are negotiating another place for him within the FIA.”

Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1 The FIA have confirmed that 'human error' was a factor in the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP title controversy, but say race director Michael Masi acted in 'good faith' and that the results from the race and championship are 'valid'.



The FIA have confirmed that 'human error' was a factor in the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP title controversy, but say race director Michael Masi acted in 'good faith' and that the results from the race and championship are 'valid'.https://t.co/VOhjKKoWUD

Grateful for the job done by Masi in the last three years, the Emirati president believes the Australian race director is an important entity within the FIA who has invested a lot of his time into the sport and deserves a new role in the organization.

Radio communications with the race control will be curbed during an F1 race

Acknowledging that the situation created a pressurizing environment, the FIA president revealed that there will be curbs on communications between the teams and race control henceforth.

Explaining the changes in radio communication between teams and F1 race control, the FIA president said:

“The race director and the whole race control was bombarded by unnecessary. Everybody was complaining and it was getting to the excitement. But that was putting stress on the race director. So now none of this. If there is any emergency need for the race control, then they will press a button and then it will go through.”

After releasing a detailed report on the findings and analysis of Abu Dhabi, the regulatory body and F1 are ready to move on from the previous season. The report clarified the events of Abu Dhabi, stating that Masi acted in ‘good faith’ but was pressurized by teams during the race, which had a negative impact on the situation.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia