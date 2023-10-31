“He will not teach other drivers how to drive”: F1's 'next Max Verstappen' will be given time to adapt to F2, claims Mercedes team manager

Mercedes Junior Team co-manager Stephane Guerin said that Kimi Antonelli will be given time to adapt in the F2 season next year.

The Mercedes Academy driver has surprised everyone with his astronomical growth in the junior series. He is skipping F3 entirely and going from F4 to F2 next year. Given his performances in the junior series, the Mercedes junior is being touted as the "next Max Verstappen."

The Italian driver will get a chance to race for the iconic F2 team Prema Racing alongside Oliver Bearman and Victor Martins.

Speaking to Feeder Series, Guerin claimed that in his rookie season in F2, Antonelli is not expected to "teach other drivers" and will be given the time in the series. He said:

“The decision has been considered for several months already. There had been several objectives, and several targets for Kimi at the start of the year, and he has reached or exceeded them…It was not a decision that we took impulsively.

“We have been thinking of this for some time because, at the end of the day, our objective is to develop Kimi and to help him in fulfilling his potential. He will not teach other drivers how to drive! The objective for Kimi will be to learn as much as possible, as quickly as possible.”

Mercedes team boss praises Kimi Antonelli ahead of his move to F2

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff heaped praise on the Italian and stated that he and the team hoped that the 17-year-old would have a great career in motorsports.

Speaking with PlanetF1, Wolff said:

“I think we will all hope that Andrea can make a great career. But there is always the risk that if you create too much hype around a young driver. He’s not left in peace to do anything. he dominated F4 last year in a solid way. He’s won those championships and won in go-karting. I’m happy that there is an Italian in the starting blocks for a great career.”

It is reported that Kimi Antonelli is being groomed by Mercedes to replace Lewis Hamilton after the seven-time world champion's contract with the team expires at the end of the 2025 season.

If that is the case then it will be a good deal for the former world champions as they will have two drivers from their academy potentially driving for the main team in Antonelli and George Russell.