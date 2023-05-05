"He was winning himself then" - Max Verstappen on Toto Wolff's contrasting comments about the regulations 

Max Verstappen has laughed off the comments made by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff where the Austrian pointed a finger at the regulations.

The race in Baku was somewhat uneventful, as the cars this season have become difficult to follow. Moreovver, the reduced DRS zone has made it tougher for the cars to pull off overtakes.

Overall, the race in Baku saw major backlash from the fans with many drivers and fans calling out the rather uneventful weekend in terms of racing. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was one of the major proponents terming the race as 'boring' and suggesting that rules need to be looked into.

When his comments were brought to Verstappen, the Red Bull driver couldn't help but look at the contrast between Wolff's views in 2023 compared to when Mercedes dominated the sport.

When asked if he found Wolff's comments interesting, especially if we compare it with his stance during Mercedes dominance, Verstappen told Racingnews365,

"That is of course because he was winning himself then. Boring? Sometimes maybe: "But with football you sometimes also watch boring matches and sometimes great matches.

"You simply cannot manipulate everything to create tension. This is simply part of sport. Sometimes you expect crazy things to happen in a race and then nothing happens, while when expectations are low the craziest things can happen."

I don't enjoy street circuits - Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen addressed the questions of him losing out to teammate Sergio Perez in Baku. He felt that one way to explain Perez's performance was the fact that his driving style and the way the car was set up suited the track more than it did for Verstappen.

Max Verstappen also admitted that he isn't a big fan of street circuits either and maybe that played a role as well. Answering a question from Mandy Curi of motorsport.com, he said,

"No, I mean, I think sometimes some tracks probably suit you a bit better. and probably for Checo, his driving style and the way he likes the car probably suits a bit better to a street circuit.

"I personally don't really enjoy street circuits. So probably there is also something in that. I prefer more the fast corners, but that's how it goes. You have a few street circuits on the calendar, a few normal tracks as well."

Verstappen will hope for a stronger show in Miami as the Red Bull driver tries to wrest the initiative from his teammate.

