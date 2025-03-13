Heartbreaking 'C-grade' verdict handed to Jack Doohan by Red Bull's Helmut Marko

Jack Doohan has been much anticipated to join the F1 grid as a driver from down under. However, his job security has remained in speculation as rumors have suggested that Franco Colapinto would replace the Aussie mid-season. In a further setback, Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko rated Doohan a 'C' on the grading scale, downplaying his upcoming F1 season.

The Australian driver was a part of the Red Bull Junior Academy from 2017 to 21. In this time, the young racer took part in various open-wheel championships and got his first big result at the F3 Asian championship, where he finished runner-up in the standings.

Doohan capitalized on the momentum and finished the FIA F3 championship in second in 2021. He took a big jump to F2 for a full-time venture in 2022 but was dropped by the Austrian giant after his 2021 campaign.

Alpine subbed in and took the Aussie under its reigns. The 22-year-old continued his work in the championship and spent another year in the F2 ladder. He finished the 2023 season third in the standings and remained the reserve driver for the Enstone-based outfit over the past year.

While Jack Doohan was rewarded for spending a year on the sidelines by a shot at an F1 seat, his F1 dream looked set to end before it even started as Franco Colapinto was picked up by Alpine. Moreover, doubling down on the criticism, Red Bull advisor Marko labeled the 22-year-old a C-grade driver as he had first-hand experience of working with the Aussie, and said, via Servus TV:

"He is a ‘C’. I don’t think he will complete the season."

Over the winter break, pressure has been piling up on Jack Doohan as Alpine has signed a hoard of reserve drivers for the upcoming F1 season.

Jack Doohan reveals the target lying on his back

Jack Doohan at the F1 Grand Prix Of Australia - Previews - Source: Getty

While reserve drivers usually sub-in when a driver is unavailable, the same cannot be said for Doohan. The Aussie would reportedly get sacked if he does not perform the way that the French team wanted him to, which would be a golden opportunity for the reserve drivers to get their shot at F1.

Along with Colapinto, Alpine has signed Kush Maini, Paul Aron, and Ryo Hirakawa as the reserve squad if anything goes wrong during the 2025 season. Opening up on how his F1 dream is panning out with so many drivers lined behind him to take away his seat, Jack Doohan said, via Formula 1:

"I think I have to perform each and every time I’m in the car, regardless of… I had one guy chasing my seat, we actually have four now… if you didn’t realize we have four reserve drivers. All four of them, not just Franco, probably wants my seat, and if not Pierre’s as well."

“I wanted [the race drivers’] seats while I was reserve driver the last two years... I’m going to enjoy every race as [if] it’s my last. I want to enjoy each and every moment that I’m in the car. There’s not much more to add on that."

Doohan would make his debut at his home race in Australia.

