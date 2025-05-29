"Hello boys": Penelope Kvyat makes an appearance on Max Verstappen's Twitch stream

Penelope Kvyat, the daughter of Kelly Piquet, made another cameo on Max Verstappen's recent stream on Twitch. Penelope, also known by the name P, is a regular face at Verstappen's Twitch stream, as he is often seen sim racing with his friends.

Ad

P is the daughter of Kelly and her ex-boyfriend Daniil Kvyat, a former F1 driver who raced for Red Bull and Racing Bulls (formerly Toro Rosso/ AlphaTauri). During their relationship, the couple welcomed P, their first and only child. After Piquet and Kvyat were separated, the former got into a relationship with Verstappen, the then Red Bull prodigy. From then on, P stayed with her mother and Verstappen.

The Dutchman often races on the internet with his team, Redline, amid the mid-season break and streams his session on his official Twitch account. During one of his latest streams, Penelope came and hugged Verstappen adorably. After the hug, she took to the microphone and left a message for Verstappen's fellow teammates on Twitch:

Ad

Trending

"Hello boys"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have been in a relationship since 2020. Recently, they welcomed their first child together, named Lily. Sharing a post on social media, the duo announced the birth of their daughter, Verstappen's first, and Piquet's second, in May this year.

Max Verstappen shared interesting insight involving newborn, Lily

Ahead of the 2025 Monaco GP, Max Verstappen shared an interesting insight about his newborn baby, Lily. Speaking to the media before he went down to race at the Principality, he shared that the newborn has not become a cause of concern during race weekends.

Ad

Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Kelly Piquet - Source: Getty

"Yes, I slept good, Verstappen told the media. "Luckily, she also sleeps quite well, you know, so that helps," he said, via GPblog.com

Ad

Although the Dutchman slept well, he did not see an improvement in his performance. The Red Bull star finished his race in the same place he started — P4, whereas his Championship rival, Lando Norris, went on to win the race ahead of Charles Leclerc and championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen stands third in the Driver's championship with 134 points at the end of eight races and two Sprints. Piastri leads the standings with 161 points, ahead of Norris with 158 points.

Verstappen's team, Red Bull, is in third place in the Constructors' championship with 143 points. They lead Ferrari by one point (P4 with 142 points) and trail Mercedes by four points (P2 with 147 points). McLaren leads the championship with 319 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More