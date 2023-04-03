Helmet Marko explains ‘one of the best’ Max Verstappen decision which has benefited Red Bull immensely

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko claims that signing Max Verstappen until 2028 has been one of the best decisions the team has made.

The Dutchman won his first race in Melbourne last weekend, maneuvering his RB19 through all the chaos.

The Austrian team's faith in Verstappen is reflected in their choice to go with the longest contract in the history of the sport. The two-time world champion will stick with his team until 2028, a decision that Marko claims has benefitted Red Bull immensely.

The 25-year-old is in the best form of his career so far, having dominated the rest of the grid in 2022. Verstappen currently leads the 2023 drivers' championship ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez and fellow two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

Helmut Marko said of Max Verstappen:

"Max controlled the race sovereignly, made no mistakes. But we're used to that from him by now. If he's in the lead, you know he's going to be okay. Max is definitely the best driver right now."

"That we have signed such a long contract with him has been one of the best decisions. That stability is very important for the team and Max now also has certainty."

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez's relationship a probable concern for Red Bull

According to renowned F1 commentator and analyst David Croft, the dynamic between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez might impede Red Bull's performance this season. Recently, during the Saudi Arabian GP, Perez triumphed from pole position, while Verstappen demonstrated an impressive ascent through the ranks, ultimately finishing in second place.

Red Bull have won all three races so far this year, with Verstappen taking the first and third and Checo winning in Jeddah. The commentator believes this tension might foil Red Bull's plans later on in the season.

Addressing the tension between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, Croft told the Sky Sports F1 podcast after the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP:

"I am not sure everything is how [Red Bull Team Principal] Christian Horner would like it and how the team would like it for a smooth domination. They are dominating Formula 1 on the track but they came very close to not having that one-two in Bahrain and had issues [in the race in Saudi Arabia]."

"In the cooldown room after the race, there was still friction between the two drivers. Checo [Perez] was not a happy man at being asked to do target lap times that were slower than his team-mate."

It will be interesting to watch the battle between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez as the season progresses.

